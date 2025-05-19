This fox-hunting supporter’s claim that hunt saboteurs are racist against ‘countryside folk’ is breaking people’s brains

Politics bigots

Despite the supposed ban on hunting foxes with hounds brought about by the Hunting Act, loopholes have left the vicious practice very much alive in the English countryside.

Organisers will ‘plan’ a trail hunt – running horses and hounds along a trail of scent, allegedly for the sport of it – but if a fox coincidentally happens to cross their path, the dogs are legally allowed to chase it.

Reporter Ed Campbell from the excellent JOE news platform went out with some hunt saboteurs, but he made an effort to get the hunters’ point of view. The response was unexpected, and contains some NSFW language.

It’s been over 20 years since fox hunting was banned in the UK so why are groups across the country still killing foxes with dogs? I went out with the largest group of hunt saboteurs in the country to find out. pic.twitter.com/2wBazZd9AG — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) May 15, 2025

Ed Campbell: I’m trying to get …the hunters’ perspective on this.

Hunter: Too late for that, mate. EC: It’s too late? Why?

Hunter: You racist bastards. EC: Racist? What’s racist?

Hunter: You hate what goes on in the countryside. EC: I don’t understand how that’s race related, and also, I’m a journalist.

Hunter: I don’t give a fuck what you are. EC: Can you tell me how that’s race related? I don’t know.

Hunter: I couldn’t be arsed. EC: So, what race is being targeted here?

Hunter: Well countryside folk. EC: That’s not a race.

Hunter: We are. It’s a culture. EC: I admit it’s a culture. I wouldn’t say it’s a race, though.

Hunter. Well, it’s a race.

We would have totally accepted that Eric Idle created the character of the hunter. To be clear – he didn’t.

Faces were well and truly palmed.

1.

I assure you, nothing can prepare you for this guys reaction to being asked why people still fox hunt. Nothing.pic.twitter.com/rRSasvSckJ — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 15, 2025

2.

This man believes fox hunters are a racial group. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) May 15, 2025

3.

I am countryside folk. Fox hunting is an insidious archaic idea that does not belong in the 21st century. — Sammy White (@sammysangel) May 15, 2025

4.

'Countryside folk.' I have been living at and working on my rural family farm for twenty years, and I'm so bored of bell ends like (and Tory MPs) this claiming they talk for everyone living in rural England. — Nathaniel Myers (@UberNaffa) May 15, 2025

5.

This was one step from being a "The Fast Show" sketch. — Handbagdeb (@handbagdeb) May 15, 2025

6.

Like interviewing Lee Anderson’s testicular perspiration. https://t.co/OGAJmp10Vq — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) May 15, 2025

7.

They found him. The most moronic "countryside" fox hunter in the UK. https://t.co/V1GXw31Qwf — Pro-UK Anti-Theism gc2047 ⚛️ (@AyrshireBog) May 15, 2025

8.

I thought racism didn’t exist and it was all woke nonsense? https://t.co/1ri42MzzVu — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) May 15, 2025

9.

Another prospective Reform councillor https://t.co/109KRxvA6G — barbarasredhair (@ElizabethDeaki1) May 15, 2025

10.

In America, that fucker would be wearing a red hat. — ytruthmatters (@ytruthmatters) May 15, 2025

11.

I'm from the countryside, everyone in the countryside thinks these people are insufferable pricks, and that's double for the non-aristos who get paid to be their hired muscle/do their dirty work https://t.co/eP3iFgYutr — keewa (@keewa) May 16, 2025

12.

Haha. This is what we’re up against when dealing with fox hunters. Get called a racist (and plenty of other things) when we have the audacity to challenge their organised crime. — Simon Sab (@friendofthefox) May 15, 2025

13.

I was gonna ask “is he okay” when the answer is definitely fucking not https://t.co/fcCaNAIEgp — Stu (@stu4rtdavid) May 15, 2025

14.

The English countryside is wasted on the English country-folk https://t.co/oDA5R9nZx7 — FAGGRID (@Bazinga_core) May 15, 2025

15.

“so i here your racist against fox hunters now” ‍♂️ https://t.co/dqPJrwJ9oy pic.twitter.com/97NC6MCCCp — neil merriman (@NeilMerriman) May 15, 2025

16.

new race unlocked. countryside folk https://t.co/h2MLzr9MLA — rae (@darlingfolklore) May 15, 2025

17.

Noted oppressed group, fox hunters… — HeraldofBelakor (@HeraldOfBelakor) May 16, 2025

