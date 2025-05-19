Politics bigots

This fox-hunting supporter’s claim that hunt saboteurs are racist against ‘countryside folk’ is breaking people’s brains

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 19th, 2025

Despite the supposed ban on hunting foxes with hounds brought about by the Hunting Act, loopholes have left the vicious practice very much alive in the English countryside.

Organisers will ‘plan’ a trail hunt – running horses and hounds along a trail of scent, allegedly for the sport of it – but if a fox coincidentally happens to cross their path, the dogs are legally allowed to chase it.

Reporter Ed Campbell from the excellent JOE news platform went out with some hunt saboteurs, but he made an effort to get the hunters’ point of view. The response was unexpected, and contains some NSFW language.

Ed Campbell: I’m trying to get …the hunters’ perspective on this.
Hunter: Too late for that, mate.

EC: It’s too late? Why?
Hunter: You racist bastards.

EC: Racist? What’s racist?
Hunter: You hate what goes on in the countryside.

EC: I don’t understand how that’s race related, and also, I’m a journalist.
Hunter: I don’t give a fuck what you are.

EC: Can you tell me how that’s race related? I don’t know.
Hunter: I couldn’t be arsed.

EC: So, what race is being targeted here?
Hunter: Well countryside folk.

EC: That’s not a race.
Hunter: We are. It’s a culture.

EC: I admit it’s a culture. I wouldn’t say it’s a race, though.
Hunter. Well, it’s a race.

We would have totally accepted that Eric Idle created the character of the hunter. To be clear – he didn’t.

Faces were well and truly palmed.

Source JOE Image Screengrab