Naomi Wolf has been wanging on about the ‘heart energy’ of vaccinated people, and these 15 takedowns have their fingers on the pulse

Weird World conspiracy theorists

Trump fan and peddlar of conspiracy theories Naomi Wolf, whose doctorate is in English Literature, first came to the attention of many people when she discovered live on air that the basis of her thesis, and of a follow-up book, was completely incorrect, because she’d made an assumption about a historic legal term.

It’s always worth another listen.

Everyone listen to Naomi Wolf realize on live radio that the historical thesis of the book she's there to promote is based on her misunderstanding a legal term pic.twitter.com/a3tB77g3c1 — Edmund Hochreiter (@thymetikon) May 23, 2019

It’s far from the only time her lack of the slightest bit of effective research has made her a gift to the internet, however.

Here’s her 5G conspiracy theory, overlooking a chunk of recent Northern Irish history.

Just one of her many, many hot takes on the covid vaccines.

Only last year, she implied her technology had somehow been sabotaged because she had endorsed Donald Trump.

Her most recent eyebrow-raising statement was a swing back to anti-vax guff.

While ‘Naomi Wolf: Life Force Detector’ has all the hallmarks of a great Saturday afternoon binge watch on Channel 5, it’s not the basis for any sensible person to swear off the vaccine or start talking about protein spike shedding. Some of the responses were …what’s a politer word than ‘batshit’?

Anyway – here’s a taster. Hold onto your hats.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. It goes on and on – but so does the thoroughly deserved mockery.

1.

The words are English but I do not have the faintest idea what she is talking about here pic.twitter.com/88W3IYrNhE — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) May 16, 2025

2.

Who needs science when Naomi Wolf has a 'horrible feeling'? pic.twitter.com/mIOoDwnSDQ — Brad Desmond (@BradDesmond2) May 16, 2025

3.

Naomi Wolf is once again peddling emotional nonsense disguised as insight. There’s no scientific basis for “heart energy” being diminished by vaccines, because “heart energy” isn’t a real physiological or measurable concept. The mRNA vaccines train the immune system; they don’t… — Dr Nicole Osbourne (@osbourne1504) May 16, 2025

4.

Honestly people should start returning their doctorates and demanding money back. They're obviously worthless. https://t.co/hvPPKAQZzJ — John Wright (@BadLibrarian) May 17, 2025

5.

I have a horrible,e feeling Naomi is a lizard person and will be shedding her skin suit sometime this year. https://t.co/IT8SKQ6ulh — The Fresh Pope of Crystal (@VaxxedSax) May 17, 2025

6.

I got a bit of a sore arm after my Covid vaccine but I think my life force and heart energy are OK? pic.twitter.com/jh8MLHaavG — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) May 16, 2025

7.

Strangely, the only time my heart energy feels low is when I read Naomi Wolf’s batshit tweets. https://t.co/XUHHRqAB2d — Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) May 16, 2025

8.

Dear Dr. Naomi Wolf: It isn't vaccines sucking the life force out of people. It's me. I am systematically tapping global human heart energy and using it to make hot dogs and vicodin. If you were a legitimate energy healer, you'd already know this. And fear me. pic.twitter.com/fxm195sETQ — SheWhoWillNotObey (@she_obey) May 16, 2025

9.

This why I don’t take the internet seriously at all anymore. https://t.co/MdiCNdlbUF — Josh (@JoshWill280195) May 16, 2025

10.

She means that normal people don’t get close enough to her for hugs anymore https://t.co/9589S6lgcN — Austin Braxton (@austincbraxton) May 17, 2025

11.

What she says is rubbish. I have had arguments with people who told me my heart attack was down to the Covid vaccine. What so they didn’t exist before Covid? I love hugs and my heart is fine. A little prick every so often is better than the alternative and I will happily do it https://t.co/idEyeGOmvp — tili (@tilib) May 16, 2025

12.

13.

"Do you know what I mean" is short for "Accept my made-up woo-woo as if it's real science." — AbstractThreats (@Dreamtwister6) May 16, 2025

14.

For one thing, her doctorate is not in medicine. It's English Lit. I am assuming fiction. — Robert Wyman: Hoping for a sane USA and peace. (@RobWyman) May 16, 2025

15.

I have a horrible feeling when I realize that over a million unvaccinated Americans are in their early graves after succumbing to Covid. — thesecondellen (@thesecondellen) May 16, 2025

Don’t give them ideas.

With this kind of incoherent pseudoscientific drivel Dr Naomi Wolf is in serious danger of being offered a senior position at HHS by RFK Jr pic.twitter.com/G7LSDKkIBu — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) May 16, 2025

READ MORE

Conspiracy loving Naomi Wolf reckons someone was having a word in Kamala Harris’s ear and was schooled into next week

Image Wikimedia Commons