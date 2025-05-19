Weird World conspiracy theorists

Naomi Wolf has been wanging on about the ‘heart energy’ of vaccinated people, and these 15 takedowns have their fingers on the pulse

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 19th, 2025

Trump fan and peddlar of conspiracy theories Naomi Wolf, whose doctorate is in English Literature, first came to the attention of many people when she discovered live on air that the basis of her thesis, and of a follow-up book, was completely incorrect, because she’d made an assumption about a historic legal term.

It’s always worth another listen.

It’s far from the only time her lack of the slightest bit of effective research has made her a gift to the internet, however.

Here’s her 5G conspiracy theory, overlooking a chunk of recent Northern Irish history.

Dr Naomi Wolf @naomirwolf Replying to @RealAmericaSong @FairGov and 13 others It was amazing to go to Belfast, which does not yet have 5G, and feel the earth, sky, air, human experience, feel the way it did in the 1970s. Calm, still, peaceful, restful, natural.

Just one of her many, many hot takes on the covid vaccines.

You know, I read the Moderna website and the sources in my video about how the mRNA is not actually a vaccine but a software platform. I actually work with developers who create software so I understand how dangerous it is to have a tech in one's body that can receive 'uploads'

Only last year, she implied her technology had somehow been sabotaged because she had endorsed Donald Trump.

I endorsed Pres Donald Trump yesterday. Today all day my phone froze, the cursor on my computer started wandering around the desktop, and my wifi continually disconnected. All coincidentally.

Her most recent eyebrow-raising statement was a swing back to anti-vax guff.

I have a horrible feeling that many vaccinated people will never fully recover their heart energy. Do you know what I mean? That warm glow you used to get from heart to heart hugging of people, is diminished with some vaccinated people, to a brief flicker, much fainter life force? Energy healers, does anything work to heal this in your experience?

While ‘Naomi Wolf: Life Force Detector’ has all the hallmarks of a great Saturday afternoon binge watch on Channel 5, it’s not the basis for any sensible person to swear off the vaccine or start talking about protein spike shedding. Some of the responses were …what’s a politer word than ‘batshit’?

Anyway – here’s a taster. Hold onto your hats.

I regularly inquire now as to the v status of my clients since the rollout. The majority of them ( certainly not all) have readily observable or reported life changing side effects. One of the most concerning is inability to connect to their “Higher Self/Divine essence” EVEN IF they had a previous strong connection. This relates directly to heat connection in my opinion. YES - I have had *some* success in re- establishing this connection. Half of my clients are physically v injured. About half benefit physically too. I practice various forms of quantum healing including a type of “past life regression” therapy known as BQH.

More and more people are starting to notice this, but most are still stuck on the physical symptoms without considering the deeper spiritual consequences of the COVID vaccines. Ultimately, the COVID vaccine is a black magic spiritual weapon, not just a “bio”-weapon. The physical effects and what people call “vaccine injuries,” including the spike protein, are symptoms of non-physical processes that affect the energy body, the soul, and the spirit, which then manifest as physical issues, including, in some cases, the death of the body.

Yes, very noticeable. I've been using a homeopathic called Heart Fatigue and HRV training for such individuals with good results.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. It goes on and on – but so does the thoroughly deserved mockery.

Don’t give them ideas.

