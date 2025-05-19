People have been sharing fun facts nobody asked for – 18 random pieces of trivia

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Found yourself stuck for something to say? Need to kickstart a conversation that’s flatlining? If only there was some random trivia you could bring up.

Luckily for you, there is! And it’s all thanks to MainDifficult2641, who decided to enlighten readers of r/AskReddit by putting out this burning question to its learned users:

‘What’s a “fun fact” that nobody asked for?’

Apropos of nothing, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Only humans and armadillos can get the awful disease leprosy.’

-PissedBadger

2.

‘There used to be a LOT more Egyptian mummies left in the world- if only we hadn’t been obsessed with crumbling them up to use them all for fake medicines and brown paint.’

-elisses_pieces

3.

‘Nimrod was a great hunter mentioned in the Bible. The pejorative use as a dundering fool is entirely a result of characters sarcastically calling Elmer Fudd Nimrod to deride his hunting abilities in Looney Toons.’

-nanomolar

4.

‘Adam West and Frank Gorshin were once kicked out of an orgy for refusing to drop character of Batman and The Riddler’

-waspinater

5.

‘You can graft a Tomato to a Potato.’

-Jerkidtiot

6.

‘Winnie the Pooh lied to you; bears don’t go after beehives to eat honey. They’re going after the protein-filled bees instead.’

-Puzzleheaded-Hat1255

7.

‘Rats can giggle, but the sound is too high pitched for humans to hear.’

-Rattron777

8.

‘Sharks have existed for longer than trees have.’

-Aureliusmind

9.