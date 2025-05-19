People shared the phrases that set their teeth on edge for no reason and these 23 were so totally relatable

Life funny language

There are phrases and there are phrases and then there are phrases which really, really get your goat.

We mention this after u/Hypatiaplays asked this over on Reddit.

‘What phrase sets your teeth on edge for no reason?’

They also had an example to get people going.

Mine is “chef’s kiss”. Its so cringe-inducing for me. Particularly when people write it out. I have no idea why, but it grinds my gears. Just say it’s sublime, perfection, whatever. Just stop with the cheffing and the kissing. What’s yours?

And it turned out that a lot of phrases – or single words – really grind people’s gears.

1.

2.

“Give your head a wobble”. Seems to have gone from obscure local saying to every fucker on the internet using it in about a week.

AF_II

3.

It is what it is.

Shittiestusernameyet

4.

On accident.

cbawiththismalarkey

5.

“I was today years old…”

Snoojokes7263

6.

“We’ve finished a little early, so let me give you four minutes back”. You’re not giving me anything you twit.

ashakespearething

7.

When people called the platinum jubilee the platty jubes. That was a wide awake nightmare.

srnic1987

8.

“I could care less”, when they really mean they couldn’t care less.

Remington_noiseless

9.

10.

“Go woke, go broke”. What does that even mean?!

KauriAni

11.