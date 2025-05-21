Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of the absent Nigel Farage at PMQs was so good it even had Lee Anderson laughing

Politics Keir Starmer lee anderson nigel farage

To PMQs now, where what qualifies as a joke in the House of Commons wouldn’t always pass muster as being very funny in actual real life.

But Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of the absent Farage, holidaying in the south of France despite Parliament going into recess this Friday, it even had Farage’s Reform UK colleagues Lee Anderson and Richard Tice laughing.

NEW: Reform MP Lee Anderson asks Keir Starmer how many people he has deported were failed small boat asylum seekers Starmer: “It’s very good he’s standing in for [Nigel Farage], no sign of him yesterday. He was the first through the e-gates to somewhere south of France” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/sBlPHuehkP — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 21, 2025

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Very good. He’s on top form at the moment. https://t.co/85m1cAzGek — Brendan May (@bmay) May 21, 2025

2.

Lee Anderson being silenced straight away — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) May 21, 2025

3.

That’s actually very good chat from Sir Keir — Adam James Pollock (@aIIegoricaI) May 21, 2025

4.

There’s something about Farage that makes Starmer up his game gag-wise. https://t.co/G3BE29ILIj — Cllr Gareth Kane (@GarethKaneLD) May 21, 2025

5.

6.

Decent #PMQs gag from Starmer as he flags Nigel Farage’s absence from the Commons as he’s on holiday in France. “He’s the first through the e-gates”. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 21, 2025

7.

Lovely Well said, Sir Keir https://t.co/ZOKPTzfS29 — DHaranWheatley (@HaranWheatley) May 21, 2025

8.

Farage will likely regret missing one of the most significant weeks of his Parliamentary career https://t.co/0YwK84nSWW — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 21, 2025

9.

Where’s Wally? “He was the first through the E-gates to the south of France!” pic.twitter.com/Ej15fst28j — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 21, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump went bumbling off and almost walked into a wall before being steered away by the House Speaker – 17 facepalms

Source @Haggis_UK @PolitlcsUK