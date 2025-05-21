Politics Keir Starmer lee anderson nigel farage

Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of the absent Nigel Farage at PMQs was so good it even had Lee Anderson laughing

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2025

To PMQs now, where what qualifies as a joke in the House of Commons wouldn’t always pass muster as being very funny in actual real life.

But Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of the absent Farage, holidaying in the south of France despite Parliament going into recess this Friday, it even had Farage’s Reform UK colleagues Lee Anderson and Richard Tice laughing.

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Donald Trump went bumbling off and almost walked into a wall before being steered away by the House Speaker – 17 facepalms

Source @Haggis_UK @PolitlcsUK