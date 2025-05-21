Kevin Bacon’s classic Mick Jagger impression is still giving us bags of satisfaction
Jimmy Fallon has, for several years, been teaming up with Kevin Bacon to produce a segment on The Tonight Show, called First Drafts of Rock.
Some of their popular re-drafts have included Lola by The Kinks, Free Fallin’ by Tom Petty and Should I Stay or Should I Go? by The Clash.
The premise is explained in the title, and the first draft rewrites are always both very funny and expertly performed.
A 2023 edition featured the Rolling Stones classic Paint It Black – sort of. Brace yourselves.
@fallontonight First Drafts of Rock: “Paint It, Black” by #TheRollingStones (w/ @kevinbacon) #FallonTonight #KevinBacon ♬ original sound – FallonTonight
The wig is terrible, but the impression is spot on. Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.
1.
This made me love Kevin Bacon even more. 😂
anta
2.
All jokes aside, THAT IS A FREAKING AMAZING IMPRESSION OF JAGGER!! I had no idea Bacon had that in him!
Tanner Lambdin
3.
Me thinking this was the actual song at first. 😂
Malena Garza
4.
He got the moves like Jagger. 💯
Jolly G
5.
The myth, the legend…the Bacon! 😅
JohnnyFishfingers
6.
Gonna tell my kids this is Jagger.
Torktumlarn
7.
That’s Mock Jagger.
ThatsJustJoJo
8.
Bacon nailed it. How he kept a straight face is incredible 😁
angelabrinkley525
Louis Morgan had this totally relatable comment.
The word paint has lost all meaning.
BONUS – Here’s their ‘first draft’ take on Lola.
