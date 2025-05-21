Politics brexit EU nigel farage

Nigel Farage said Keir Starmer’s deal had ‘surrendered’ to the EU but couldn’t be bothered to turn up to debate it – only 9 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2025

Nigel Farage is predictably furious with Keir Starmer’s ‘win-win’ post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The Reform UK leader said Starmer had ‘surrendered’ to the EU and had ‘sold out’ Britain’s fishing industry.

And Farage felt so strongly about it he penned a diatribe for the Daily Telegraph.

And yet we can’t help but feel Farage might have had just a little bit more credibility had he actually turned up to Parliament to take part in the debate about it.

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

