Nigel Farage said Keir Starmer’s deal had ‘surrendered’ to the EU but couldn’t be bothered to turn up to debate it – only 9 responses you need

Nigel Farage is predictably furious with Keir Starmer’s ‘win-win’ post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The Reform UK leader said Starmer had ‘surrendered’ to the EU and had ‘sold out’ Britain’s fishing industry.

And Farage felt so strongly about it he penned a diatribe for the Daily Telegraph.

Keir Starmer has signed what is little more than a surrender agreement with the European Union. This deal will go down as one of the worst in British history.https://t.co/tpgdnSVVlg — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2025

And yet we can’t help but feel Farage might have had just a little bit more credibility had he actually turned up to Parliament to take part in the debate about it.

NEW: Nigel Farage admits he is on holiday, missing Keir Starmer’s Commons statement on the EU reset. He tells @patrickkmaguire: “There seems to be great consternation in the press that they have not seen me for 48 hours. Well, they will have to wait some time. “After months of… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 20, 2025

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

1.

If you care so much, why were you not in Parliament today to debate it? — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) May 20, 2025

2.

Pretty ironic that “patriot” Farage is holidaying in France on his German passport during parliament, whilst moaning about a deal which makes our relationship with the EU stronger. Behind the facade is a very rich, european, wine drinking elitist. — Ben (@BenInRushcliffe) May 20, 2025

3.

Nigel Farage is absolutely furious about the Brexit deal. But not quite furious enough to be arsed to turn up to Parliament to debate it. https://t.co/cfDeg3iJDl — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 20, 2025

4.

Why weren’t you at the debate today? https://t.co/LWtGTWALtC — Wolf (@WorldByWolf) May 20, 2025

5.

Man who made a career screaming about the EU

Misses the EU reset announcement and debate BECAUSE HE IS HOLIDAYING

IN THE EU pic.twitter.com/OHknNBR6JC — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 20, 2025

6.

Nigel Farage isn’t even in the House of Commons during the questions to the Prime Minister on his EU-UK deal, the issue that he is supposed to care about more than any other. Where is he? — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) May 20, 2025

7.

From the guy who surrendered to a sun-bed instead of showing up for work. https://t.co/TnZJTgz8aU — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) May 20, 2025

8.

Why were you not in the house today to challenge him? — Keith Hathaway (@oxfordtoafrica) May 20, 2025

9.

Remember when the Reform lot claimed that Starmer was a part timer who wouldn’t work beyond 5pm on a Friday. I think they should have looked closer to home. The part timer is their own Party leader, Farage. https://t.co/OoZdrTX7sM — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) May 20, 2025

