‘People over 35, what’s something you miss that younger generations will never experience?’ – 21 lost forever pleasures

Life nostalgia r/AskReddit

If you look at the past through rose-tinted glasses, you’ll never see it for what it actually was. Things may have seemed better, but that’s just because you’ve forgotten the bad bits and held onto the good. However, that doesn’t mean that we don’t all hark back to days gone by and pine for the things, however big or small, that we’ve lost.

Over on the AsReddit page, user Just_a_Ginger_Fella asked:

People over 35, what’s something you genuinely miss that younger generations will probably never experience?

And those born before the far distant pre-internet age of 1990 had plenty to say.

1.

‘Internet before corporate got hold of it. Was truly a wild west era.’

–fs_12

2.

‘The excitement of your new favorite song playing on the radio or MTV.’

–ckred

3.

‘When everyone watched a tv show at the same time in their individual households and then came together to talk about it the next day. Pre-streaming services days. Commercials still sucked but there was something magical about it.’

–jurassicMark618

4.

‘Life before camera phones. You could get up to shenanigans as teenagers and not have to worry about it being recorded and then shared around the world.’

–MagnusAlbusPater

5.

‘Finding a magazine with something you love on it, a band or an actor or whatever. Now if you love something you can immediately consume every piece of media on that thing, which is also cool, but I’ll always miss turning the corner at the grocery store and seeing that Spin is doing an all punk issue, or the Rolling Stone issue after Hunter Thompson died, and being like FUCK YES.’

–drulaps

6.

‘Slamming the phone down to end a phone call.’

–whathuhmeh10k

7.

‘Being able to be unreachable. It’s hard to really get alone time or time to relax when you have a phone in you all the time and you can always be reached.’

–Witty-Radish-389

8.

‘Living my Coyote Ugly dream dancing on bars thinking I’m hot shit but likely being an absolute embarrassment to myself and there being no video evidence of it.’

–aussb2020

9.

‘Toy stores. Nothing beat the aisles and aisles of stuff at Toys R Us.’

–Chrisinthsth

10.

‘Lack of knowing what’s going on. The 24/7 news cycle is one of the worst things to happen to our society. Why do I need to know about a murder in Texas when I live on the East Coast. Constantly being hit with terrible horrific news 24/7. It’s just killing everyone’s mental health.’

–SkinArtistic

11.

‘The joy of getting off a plane and having someone right there at the gate waiting for you.’

–robbythompsonsglove