20 of the funniest and frankly dubiously creative fixes from the fabulous ‘redneck engineering’ on Reddit

The not very PC Reddit forum r/redneckengineering/ is dedicated to examples of people going full MacGyver and fixing or creating things with whatever they had to hand.

Some are surprisingly ingenious, some are questionable, many are downright dangerous. We’ll leave you to work out which is which.

1. French unions have designed special barbecues that fit in tram tracks, so they can grill sausages while they march

(via)

2. Super glue and Play-Doh air mattress patch



(Via)

3. Car pool



(Via)

4.Wrinkle-free coffee



(Via)

5. In-Laws visiting. They kept pushing buttons on the remote to the point the TV was wrecked, and the DVR was full and programmed to record till next century. Cardboard and tape solution.



(via)

6. Double door-stop



(Via)

7. Thoroughly impressed with this one

8. Tapped into their own genius



(Via)

9. I found this in the elevator at the hotel I’m staying at.

(via)

10. MOT – not even once



(Via)