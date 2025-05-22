The Florida Orchestra’s hilarious pop-gun solo remains an all-time classic of the genre
The Florida Orchestra is well known not just for its musical prowess but also for its sense of humour.
Here’s the brass section going off-script.
@thefloridaorchestra Our brass section is often up to no good. #classicalmusic #classical #brass ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra
And here’s a mid-concert tap dance break – as you do.
@thefloridaorchestra And our orchestra just keeps going #funny #classicalmusic #classical #orchestra #conductor #prank ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra
In fact, principal percussionist John Shaw crops up a lot in their funny and often viral videos. For example, here’s his excellent comedy performance of Champagne Polka by Johann Strauss II, recorded back in 2023.
@thefloridaorchestra The pop gun is in our top 3 instruments #percussion #orchestra #orchestramemes #viralvideo #prank #percussionist ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra
TikTok users enjoyed it a lot – and let the orchestra know about it.
I love an orchestra with a sense of humor.
KC Poly Hubby
When he pulled out his phone, I thought he was going to use an app to make the pop noise.
Derek Knox
He is my hero
Andē
As far as orchestras go, that was very Florida
egil3000
So percussionists get older but they never grow up.
Kristal
It’s like a scene out of Mr Bean.
sanjistwirlybrow
I love how easy it was made to look, haha
Eliza Jane Alexandra
As a former band geek this is the heart of musical performances right here
Bur
Now that’s how you do a solo!
ravenlovely
Alix| The Bookish Alix had this observation.
I always felt sorry for percussion when I was in orchestra until I turned around and saw one eating.
The Florida Orchestra replied …
Showing this comment to the percussionists asap
We look forward to seeing that turn up in a TikTok.
Source The Florida Orchestra Image Screengrab