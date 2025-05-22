The Florida Orchestra’s hilarious pop-gun solo remains an all-time classic of the genre

Entertainment funny music

The Florida Orchestra is well known not just for its musical prowess but also for its sense of humour.

Here’s the brass section going off-script.

And here’s a mid-concert tap dance break – as you do.

In fact, principal percussionist John Shaw crops up a lot in their funny and often viral videos. For example, here’s his excellent comedy performance of Champagne Polka by Johann Strauss II, recorded back in 2023.

TikTok users enjoyed it a lot – and let the orchestra know about it.

I love an orchestra with a sense of humor.

KC Poly Hubby

When he pulled out his phone, I thought he was going to use an app to make the pop noise.

Derek Knox

He is my hero

Andē

As far as orchestras go, that was very Florida

egil3000

So percussionists get older but they never grow up.

Kristal

It’s like a scene out of Mr Bean.

sanjistwirlybrow

I love how easy it was made to look, haha

Eliza Jane Alexandra

As a former band geek this is the heart of musical performances right here

Bur

Now that’s how you do a solo!

ravenlovely

Alix| The Bookish Alix had this observation.

I always felt sorry for percussion when I was in orchestra until I turned around and saw one eating.

The Florida Orchestra replied …

Showing this comment to the percussionists asap

We look forward to seeing that turn up in a TikTok.

Source The Florida Orchestra Image Screengrab