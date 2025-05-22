There can’t be many things as joyous as this dog learning to jump onto the bed
We doubt there are many days that can’t be improved with the addition of a cute dog (or cat), and this wonderful clip is definitely bringing a bit of joy to the internet.
See for yourself.
Yes, it’s early but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say this will be the best video you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/wGh0tlxkkt
— norah~ small but mighty (@TheNorahEffect) May 11, 2024
We think it’s like a tonic for the soul – and these people seemed to agree.
1.
Dang, I was REALLY invested in that dog's success!
— DarciSings (she/her) (@DarciSings) May 11, 2024
2.
I just yelled whooo like I was there.
— Just me — * D * (@Denfour66) May 11, 2024
3.
As someone who still has to lift their dog’s back legs onto the bed 9 years later, I am proud of both Dad and Doggo.
— PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) May 12, 2024
4.
This made my whole day omg
— Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) May 11, 2024
5.
Not me getting teary eyed lol. He was so proud
— Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) May 11, 2024
6.
A win for the ages!! https://t.co/rji8DHIubT
— Amanda (@EruditeElf) May 12, 2024
7.
And the puppy did not pee from the excitement.
— TJ (@ProveIt91383273) May 12, 2024
8.
It, indeed, was the best video I've seen today. https://t.co/LAlg0lBvUF
— Pevenly (@Pevenly1) May 12, 2024
9.
Now the fight for the best spot on the bed has begun…
— Mountain Mark (@MountainMarkID) May 12, 2024
There may be a slight downside.
And he’ll never have a clean bed again…
— MA (@yoohooma) May 12, 2024
