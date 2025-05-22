‘What is the weirdest bonus feature you remember from the DVD era?’ – 17 forgotten physical media gems
The convenience of streaming is all well and good, but DVD’s had an ace up their sleeve: weird bonus features.
These optional extras weren’t just added value, they riffed on the film or TV show in question. Reddit user profound_whatever recently asked members of r/Movies to share their favourite bonkers bonus features, and they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:
‘I remember the original Final Destination had a “death clock”: you’d input all sorts of personal/life/health information, and it would calculate whenabouts you’d die.
One of the questions was “Do you have cancer?” and at that point in my life I did, so I got the fun experience of having the Final Destination DVD telling me I’m going to die in 2-3 years.’
Here are the top replies which will make you yearn for the glory days of DVDs…
1.
‘Dodgeball had a fake commentary where Ben Stiller shows up late and gets in a drunken fight with the director and the sound guy just puts on the commentary from There’s Something About Mary.’
-Poison_the_Phil
2.
‘Galaxy Quest had the option of listening to the movie dubbed in Thermian.’
-Zealousideal_Leg213
3.
‘Monty Python and the holy Grail let you select Shakespearean quotes for subtitles in case you didn’t like the movie’
-TheGlen
4.
‘Memento had an Easter egg that let you watch the entire movie in chronological order’
-danger_007
5.
‘It’s a tv show but i liked the Aqua Teen Hunger Force one where the play button would play every episode in the season all at once, in dozens of tiny squares’
-ice_moon_by_SZA
6.
‘Shaun of the Dead had a few bonus features but the one I enjoyed the most were extra subtitles that pointed out nods to other classic horror movies, Easter eggs, subtle jokes, etc.
It’s really interesting for your 2nd+ watch of the movie.’
-Scraight
7.
‘There were 2 pretty interesting bonus features on the Dawn of the Dead (2004) DVD, one being a news report covering the spread of the zombie outbreak in its first 24 hours & another one being the camcorder recordings of the gun store owner Andy as he tried to survive during the events of the film’
-Upbeat_Tension_8077
8.
‘Robert Rodriguez giving a cooking lesson for puerco pibil on Once Upon a Time in Mexico’
-TurloIsOK
9.
‘The extended edition of the Two Towers had a hidden selection where you could watch Gollum’s MTV awards speech and it was just him screaming profanity at Andy Serkis and dragging Dobby.’
-Madarakita