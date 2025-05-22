‘What is the weirdest bonus feature you remember from the DVD era?’ – 17 forgotten physical media gems

Round Ups r/movies

The convenience of streaming is all well and good, but DVD’s had an ace up their sleeve: weird bonus features.

These optional extras weren’t just added value, they riffed on the film or TV show in question. Reddit user profound_whatever recently asked members of r/Movies to share their favourite bonkers bonus features, and they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘I remember the original Final Destination had a “death clock”: you’d input all sorts of personal/life/health information, and it would calculate whenabouts you’d die. One of the questions was “Do you have cancer?” and at that point in my life I did, so I got the fun experience of having the Final Destination DVD telling me I’m going to die in 2-3 years.’

Here are the top replies which will make you yearn for the glory days of DVDs…

1.

‘Dodgeball had a fake commentary where Ben Stiller shows up late and gets in a drunken fight with the director and the sound guy just puts on the commentary from There’s Something About Mary.’

-Poison_the_Phil

2.

‘Galaxy Quest had the option of listening to the movie dubbed in Thermian.’

-Zealousideal_Leg213

3.

‘Monty Python and the holy Grail let you select Shakespearean quotes for subtitles in case you didn’t like the movie’

-TheGlen

4.

‘Memento had an Easter egg that let you watch the entire movie in chronological order’

-danger_007

5.

‘It’s a tv show but i liked the Aqua Teen Hunger Force one where the play button would play every episode in the season all at once, in dozens of tiny squares’

-ice_moon_by_SZA

6.

‘Shaun of the Dead had a few bonus features but the one I enjoyed the most were extra subtitles that pointed out nods to other classic horror movies, Easter eggs, subtle jokes, etc. It’s really interesting for your 2nd+ watch of the movie.’

-Scraight

7.

‘There were 2 pretty interesting bonus features on the Dawn of the Dead (2004) DVD, one being a news report covering the spread of the zombie outbreak in its first 24 hours & another one being the camcorder recordings of the gun store owner Andy as he tried to survive during the events of the film’

-Upbeat_Tension_8077

8.

‘Robert Rodriguez giving a cooking lesson for puerco pibil on Once Upon a Time in Mexico’

-TurloIsOK

9.