This photographer scours the world for these incredible unrelated lookalikes and it’s an absolute jaw-dropper – 16 amazing double takes

Pics photography wtf

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Be Amazed’ and we will frankly never be more amazed than this.

It’s the work of Canadian photographer François Brunelle and is best described by the Redditor who shared it to the forum, u/j3ffr33d0m.

“Canadian photographer François Brunelle searches and photographs similar people, but who are not related to each other. He has currently done about 200 couple portraits. François finds his models as he travels the world and then invites two complete strangers to a photoshoot.”

And it really is quite extraordinary stuff. (Brace yourself for number eight.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.