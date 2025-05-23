A TikTokker tried to fry orange juice instead of eggs, and had people rushing to share their absent-minded fails – 27 funny and relatable favourites
Over on TikTok, princessaddy111 was gracious enough to share a clip of herself making a rookie cookery error.
Watch what happened.
@princessaddy111
Here’s my breakfast I made this morning. Kind of chaotic and not very pretty but not too bad for a rush
♬ hannah montana youll always find you way back home – nice sounds
She clipped up the embarrassing moment where she mistook her glass of orange juice for her bowl of eggs.
@princessaddy111
The full video of my orange juice massacre for the people who asked me
People rushed to the comments section to let her know that she is far from alone in making that kind of absent-minded error. In fact, some were much worse.
We’ve gathered some favourites, but we highly recommend a scroll through her replies, because it’s comedy gold.
1.
Bringing the garbage bin back from the curb one day and wheeled it all the way into my bedroom.
Zoey
2.
I sat on the toilet and reached behind me for the seatbelt.
somestress
3.
I went fishing, took a pic of a fish I caught, then threw my phone into the lake.
oriatroka
4.
I once cracked multiple eggs into the sink, each time I was like “why would I do that” and I did it thrice.
Kat Wylie
5.
One time at my job I emailed a man named Randall and I signed off “best, Randall”. My name is Julie.
Julie
6.
One time I threw a full plate of food onto my bed and put my phone gently on the nightstand.
madi
7.
I once drained a can of blueberries into a strainer but just right over the floor. My brain was sending error messages but they were not received.
Renee Grunder
8.
I panicked while doing an online grocery shop that I was taking too long and the frozen items in my cart would be melting.
Pumpkin
9.
One time, I knocked on my sisters door. Then I said “come in” to myself and then proceeded to walk in.
Jes
10.
I once tried to put a pillowcase on as a shirt and while fumbling around inside for the nonexistent sleeves I said “What are these pants??”
Amy
11.
I took meat out to defrost but took it with me to work.
Lucy
12.
One time I spit an entire mouthful of mouthwash onto my bed.
Rachel
13.
I walked around inside a clothing store, ended up not getting anything, but stood in the line to pay for 10minutes. For nothing.
Anzelleeee
14.
I set my alarm to 6:30 in the morning for work.. woke up 9am next morning only to find out I had written 6.30 in the calculator app.
JN