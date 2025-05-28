Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage

Nigel Farage challenged Keir Starmer to a debate in a working men’s club, and the internet rolled its eyes

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2025

Despite it being four more years to the next election, Nigel Farage is clearly in full campaign mode.

Oddly, doing a good job as the MP for Clacton isn’t part of that campaign, so he’d better find a constituency he can be bothered with if he plans to be the next PM.

In a speech on Tuesday, he outlined some of Reform UK’s policies, which appear to include:

Lowering the cut-off point for abortions,

Giving more tax breaks to married couples,

Reversing the Chagos Islands deal,

Reversing the EU deal, scrapping the net zero emissions target,

Carrying out Doge-style cuts on things he deems wasteful.

In a highly offensive comment, he insisted that Lucy Connolly, who called for asylum hotels to be burnt, shouldn’t be in prison because her feelings were shared by millions of mothers.

The comment, and most of his speech, was widely slammed online.

He also challenged Keir Starmer to face him in a debate now, rather than wait until a general election has been called. He suggested a type of venue he thinks will allow the two parties to fight for the soul, and the votes, of the working man.

We can only assume that he wants to meet the PM in a Red Wall working men’s club so that there’s no chance of accidentally speaking to anyone from Clacton.

People saw through him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2