Nigel Farage challenged Keir Starmer to a debate in a working men’s club, and the internet rolled its eyes

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage

Despite it being four more years to the next election, Nigel Farage is clearly in full campaign mode.

Oddly, doing a good job as the MP for Clacton isn’t part of that campaign, so he’d better find a constituency he can be bothered with if he plans to be the next PM.

In a speech on Tuesday, he outlined some of Reform UK’s policies, which appear to include:

Lowering the cut-off point for abortions, Giving more tax breaks to married couples, Reversing the Chagos Islands deal, Reversing the EU deal, scrapping the net zero emissions target, Carrying out Doge-style cuts on things he deems wasteful.

In a highly offensive comment, he insisted that Lucy Connolly, who called for asylum hotels to be burnt, shouldn’t be in prison because her feelings were shared by millions of mothers.

Nigel Farage: "Lucy Connolly should not be in prison… there were millions of mothers, after Southport, feeling exactly the same." pic.twitter.com/V1eFJ3eMEi — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 27, 2025

The comment, and most of his speech, was widely slammed online.

The lesson Nigel Farage took from Brexit is that if you make unrealistic, clearly impossible promises, offer simplistic solutions to complex problems and blame immigrants for everything, people will vote for you, then not blame you when it turns out to be horse shit. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 27, 2025

Nigel Farage wants attention for *saying* he’d scrap the 2-child benefit cap. But in the vote against it, did he show up? No. Zero Reform MPs voted against the cap in July. Green MPs put it in our costed manifesto, signed the motion, and voted to scrap it. Actions not words. pic.twitter.com/qYEeLxgyAZ — Sian Berry (@sianberry) May 27, 2025

I’m a mother @Nigel_Farage.

When the Southport murders happened, I wanted the murderer to pay for his crimes. I didn’t call to burn innocent people alive for the crimes of one man.

I’d like to think it is I who speaks for millions of mothers, not Lucy Connolly. — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) May 27, 2025

He also challenged Keir Starmer to face him in a debate now, rather than wait until a general election has been called. He suggested a type of venue he thinks will allow the two parties to fight for the soul, and the votes, of the working man.

My challenge to @Keir_Starmer. I look forward to him accepting my offer. pic.twitter.com/oaJVSdl9bt — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 27, 2025

We can only assume that he wants to meet the PM in a Red Wall working men’s club so that there’s no chance of accidentally speaking to anyone from Clacton.

People saw through him.

1.

"Nigel Farage will challenge Sir Keir Starmer to accompany him on a visit to a working men’s club" Starmer has counter-challenged Farage to turn up in the House of Commons, or in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/gAYUlRBUUE — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 26, 2025

2.

Nigel Farage says Keir Starmer has no connection to working class people. Fair enough. Nigel Farage working class hero.#ReformUK #5MPs #ReformParty pic.twitter.com/NvXOC4s09c — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) May 27, 2025

3.

Why don't you do some work for your constituency and leave Sir Keir Starmer to get on with running the country? Idiot. — Thomas King (@tommo_king) May 27, 2025

4.

why would he bother ?https://t.co/LmTE6XWyaA — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) May 27, 2025

5.

Think he's a bit busy running the country. While the bloke with 5 ex Tory MPs has time to swan off on holiday before the Recess. — Dinesh Fernando (@dineshfernando) May 27, 2025

6.

Obviously if the went to working mans club .Nigel farage would make sure it was full of reform supporters. That is why he didn't say the BBC or even sky. He may think he has the British people on his. Side but certainly not everyone wants to believe his rubbish — lenny (@dr_spanks2022) May 27, 2025

7.

Another day, another Farage gimmick. Do some constituency surgeries, you waster. — Ros Jones (@rozjonez) May 27, 2025

8.

What Fartrage wants doesn't matter, he doesn't happen to be in power and all his demanding doesn't change that. I'm sure that the electorate in Clacton wanted an MP who was in the area a decent amount of the time, but their choice of 9 jobs Nigel doesn't allow for that. — Inevitable Pest (@PeteAnders81729) May 27, 2025

9.