‘What’s the most outrageously overpriced thing in the UK that we just accept?’ – 25 ways we’re all being ripped off

Life Britain r/AskUK

For anyone still struggling with the ramifications of austerity followed by cossie livs, going shopping in the UK can be an eye-watering experience. Going down to Sainsburys for a few bits now costs as much as the big shop did ten years ago, and everything from rent to Percy Pigs feels extortionate. But do these things really need to cost as much as they do?

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user WeekendIcy2640 asked:

What’s the most outrageously overpriced thing in the UK that we just accept? We all seem to have those things we complain about and still hand over our money for. £7 for a pint at a London pub? 50p for a Freddo at a motorway services? Don’t even get me started on cinema food or train fares!! What’s your ‘this is daylight robbery moment’ that’s somehow become normal?

And lots of people had thoughts on all the ways we’re being ripped off.

1.

‘The cost of dental work.’

–What_Reality_

2.

‘Train tickets.’

–Jayatthemoment

3.

‘Car insurance is a fucking joke. A govt mandated requirement that’s facilitated through private businesses, who have a completely opaque system for basically charging whatever they want.

And then god forbid you actually use the service you’ve been paying in to for years. Even if a claim that’s 100% not your fault – you’ll be paying more for the privilege next year.’

–Mysterious_Use4478

4.

‘I’ve now accepted that leaving the house costs at least £30.’

–Gabbysbrain

5.

‘I shouldn’t have to pay more than 30% of my income for rent but here we are at >50.’

–UnavoidablyHuman

6.

‘£7 for a drop and go at the airport.’

–foxglow210

7.

‘Fast food, but I’ve actually stopped eating it. May as well eat at an actual restaurant when some places charge nearly £30 for two meals.’

–HotelPuzzleheaded654

8.

‘The small Azera coffee tin is now £7.25 at Tesco.’

–greenglossygalaxy

9.

‘Sofas – wooden frames with some soft furnishings stapled to it and cushions on top, but they can cost about £1,000. For what? Just some wood & fabric?’

–Barnagain

10.

‘Obviously all the big stuff people have mentioned. But the one that boils my piss for being unnecessarily expensive is kitchen roll. Why is it now so damned expensive!? £5 for two rolls in some places.’

–Vainybangstick

11.

‘Pizza. It’s almost always expensive for what it actually is, dough and a few toppings.’

–KoorbB

12.

‘I’m not buying Pringles for £2.75.’

–BeEccentric