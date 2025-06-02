Liz Truss went to a right-wing conference in Hungary to rant about the lack of free speech in the UK, and the collective eye-roll was a record-breaker

Politics Liz Truss

Another CPAC conference, another inexplicable invitation for Liz Truss to share her ‘expertise’ with a gullible audience, keen to lap up any negative news about anything that isn’t Maga coded.

This particular Conservative Political Action Conference took place in Hungary – that bastion of democracy and free speech – where Ms Truss launched into an astonishing set of claims about the UK.

People used to flee Eastern Europe to Britain for freedom. Now in 2025, I went to @CPACHungary to talk about the free speech crisis in Britain. There is Soviet-esque political persecution of people like Peter Lynch and Lucy Connolly, while Labour lets thousands of violent… pic.twitter.com/FRhdIuGQC1 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) May 31, 2025

She was like a dog with a bone on the current hot topic of Lucy Connolly, darling of the far right, and author of a tweet that has been deemed to have fed into an attempt to set alight a hotel housing asylum seekers in the wake of the appalling Southport murders of three young girls.

There is no longer free speech in Britain. Lucy Connolly has been made an example of. She must be freed. pic.twitter.com/lhTLHXEVSy — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 1, 2025

Connolly’s appeal for her 31-month sentence for inciting racial hatred to be shortened was recently denied, ramping up both financial and vocal support for the wife of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor, Raymond Connolly.

Farrukh shared a little of her performance.

Liz Truss at CPAC Hungary, "It used to be the case that people would flee Eastern Europe to go to countries like Britain where there was freedom, where there was free speech, where there was free enterprise" "Now people are leaving Britain, to come to Budapest to talk about… pic.twitter.com/mAqlEh8Zpx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 31, 2025

At least it gets her out of the house. Twitter wasn’t impressed.

1.

Liz Truss spends her days travelling abroad and lying about the UK for money. How deeply sad of an existence that must be. pic.twitter.com/mNsOa5F1Dm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 1, 2025

2.

Stay there, Lettucehead — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 1, 2025

3.

The Liz Truss Death of Irony tour continues in Orban’s Hungary where she complains about free speech in the UK. pic.twitter.com/YImsKXOYx5 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 1, 2025

4.

How the hell were you ever Prime Minister. Totally embarrassing — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 1, 2025

5.

Liz Truss talking about free speech is rich. You tanked the economy, gave hedge funds a payday, then vanished. Now you’re defending a woman jailed for inciting racial hatred as if she’s a hero? — Waqas️ (@m0w4q45) June 1, 2025

6.

Liz Truss is telling lies about Britain – for money and status amongst foreign RW and authoritarian actors. At best this is immoral. At worst it’s being a traitor to Britain and aiding the UKs enemies. https://t.co/FsRc6sCWhv — Prof Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) June 1, 2025

7.

Did you have a nice time on your little holiday

Hope the fresh air did you some good

Get well soon Liz and lay off the crack — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) May 31, 2025

8.

Breaking : Liz Truss speaks at CPAC in Hungary: pic.twitter.com/pCGPRGKac3 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) June 1, 2025

9.

Fascinating that the shortest-serving PM in British history is now flying to Hungary—an actual democracy backslider—to lecture us about “free speech” suppression in the UK. If Labour letting prisoners out is “Soviet-esque,” what was the Tory record-high prison overcrowding and… — #GetBrexitUndone (@GetBrexitUndone) May 31, 2025

10.

If there was a free speech crisis – you definitely wouldn’t be allowed to speak about the economy — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) May 31, 2025

11.

She’s complaining about free speech in Britain from… Orban’s Hungary. This is grotesque. https://t.co/MWnlsrKxTh — James O'Malley (@Psythor) June 1, 2025

12.

13.

As far as I’m aware, she’s still free to say these exact same words, in the exact same syntax and make the exact same ‘point’ in the UK, albeit likely met with laughter rather than applause — David (@Zero_4) May 31, 2025

14.

Typical RW rhetoric – she should stay there if she believes what she says

The fact that people are allowed to disagree with you openly is the essence of free speech unfortunately being able to disagree with the RW means free speech is being quashed — Alex – Much calmer on BlueSky (@Alexverycalm) May 31, 2025

15.

I hate the fact like Farage this poor excuse for a PM makes money out of this claptrap. And if she thinks other places are so wonderful she is welcome to leave, no one will stop her, they would gladly pack her bags and driver her to the airport. — Sammy White (@sammysangel) May 31, 2025

16.

Why is she being paid a vast pension to swan around far-right political gangsters hostile to our democracy to spew her treason? It's intolerable that traitors like Truss, Farage, Dice, Patel and Braverman betray us so shamelessly. https://t.co/mOw7Z9PeUO — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) June 1, 2025

Make it make sense.

Britain is ranked 20th in the free speech index whereas Hungary is ranked 68th. https://t.co/jz1gev4zHo — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 31, 2025

