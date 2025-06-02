Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss went to a right-wing conference in Hungary to rant about the lack of free speech in the UK, and the collective eye-roll was a record-breaker

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2025

Another CPAC conference, another inexplicable invitation for Liz Truss to share her ‘expertise’ with a gullible audience, keen to lap up any negative news about anything that isn’t Maga coded.

This particular Conservative Political Action Conference took place in Hungary – that bastion of democracy and free speech – where Ms Truss launched into an astonishing set of claims about the UK.

She was like a dog with a bone on the current hot topic of Lucy Connolly, darling of the far right, and author of a tweet that has been deemed to have fed into an attempt to set alight a hotel housing asylum seekers in the wake of the appalling Southport murders of three young girls.

Connolly’s appeal for her 31-month sentence for inciting racial hatred to be shortened was recently denied, ramping up both financial and vocal support for the wife of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor, Raymond Connolly.

Farrukh shared a little of her performance.

At least it gets her out of the house. Twitter wasn’t impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Make it make sense.

Image Screengrab