This wildly viral job rejection letter is surely the funniest way you’ll ever see someone turned down for anything

We’ve featured no ends of posts about the perils and pitfalls of the workplace, and that includes people being rejected for a job for one reason or another.

But we’ll never feature a job rejection letter funnier than this, a letter informing one particular applicant that they hadn’t been successful on this particular occasion, and it’s a thing of absolute wonder.

To be filed under ‘too good to check’, we’re sure you will agree.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted back when it was shared by @InternetH0F back in the day.

‘Money, who applies to a job for money? I thought we went to work to socialize with other people who hate their lives for 40 hours a week for fun.’

@Carl_Mataushek ‘You can reject me 1000 times, but I will not stop dropping the truth bombs.There is nothing wrong with valuing yourself and showing others that you value yourself and your time. If anybody gets offended by this, they need to go back to school and learn a lot of things again.’

@psychoLOLgist ‘Being real will cost you but it saves you as well.’

@bc_yogo ‘If you’re not applying to a job for the money… what are you doing with your life? Work to live don’t live to work.’

@indexnforgetit ‘Facts hurt recruiters trust me … ‘

Source Twitter @InternetH0F Image screengrab