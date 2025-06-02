Someone asked ‘why have people looked the same for the last 20 years?’ and it got people wondering about ‘fashion stagnation’

Entertainment culture fashion

You only have to look at photos of The Beatles from 1963 – 1970 to realise how quickly fashions used to change and evolve. The same pace of change was apparent from the 1970’s to the 1980’s, but people have been noticing that the rate at which fashion evolves has been dramatically slowing, and they’re wondering why that might be the case.

Author Jason Pargin posted a video addressing this on his TikTok. Thanks to Johnny for sharing it on Twitter.

It sparked many interesting comments.

When I was in high school between 2004 to 2008, there were scene kids everywhere, goths, punks, and metal heads. Today, tho, all of the high school kids look the same — LibDesecrator (@Desecrator17) May 27, 2025

I always think about this in terms of music. Where are the new genres? — Tim (@cryptomuchwow) May 27, 2025

Cell phones have killed creativity. You used to dress to express yourself. Now you just vent on social media. — Proud WHITE Hoss (@RealSouthernDad) May 27, 2025

I think it’s just those 3 decades that are the outlier: 60’s/70’s/80’s and it correlated with psychedelics and high-creativity output in everything Music. Cars. Fashion. All Psychedelic-fueled Then it faded out, and normalcy returned — Jordan (@JBfor_3) May 27, 2025

The explanation is rooted in generational theory.

1960s/1970s were reactionary, just like the 1920s were. There were virtually no differences between 30s/40s/50s just like virtually no differences between 00s/10/20s. The 2030s/2040s will be reactionary. — ‍☠️ Texafornia‍☠️ (@isaacgarcia) May 27, 2025

I've used this parallel thinking to illustrate how music styles have significantly evolved every decade since the 1930s. However, since 2000, the pace of change has slowed, and many big-dollar tours feature nostalgic music acts prior to 2000! — James Sullivan (@SullivanJam) May 26, 2025

the lindyman calls it 'stuck culture' pic.twitter.com/DezalIYxrh — Hannes Monaghan (@HannesM1) May 27, 2025

I always bring up The Wedding Singer. Released in 1997, which means it was probably written/conceived in 95-96. The movie takes place in 1985 and the thing is full of 80s gags and jokes. Can you imagine watching a movie taking place in 2013 and having the era be a big part of it? — Biblical Losses (@anthonycdemaria) May 27, 2025

So true. The same can be said for music. 70s, you know it in an instant. Same with 80s. Same with 90s. Then it starts to get blurry. https://t.co/rlRZvtUCBY — Sir Banks the Possum King (@possumtribe) May 27, 2025

This is funny because I was just watching the office the other day and I pointed out that their hairstyles and fashion choices made it seem so 2004 so idk what this guy’s talking about https://t.co/XMzHWefaY0 — Liam (@LiamXVX) May 27, 2025

Fashion has stagnated just like our wages https://t.co/qGIb1n6LCk — Biblically Accurate Seraphim (@TinySeraphim) May 27, 2025

Perhaps this is a sign that we don’t really need the latest phone, because they’re not improving in the leaps and bounds of the past.

I noticed this at a recent high school graduation. They were showing baby/toddler pictures of each graduate, and you couldn't tell one was taken 17 years prior. And both were taken with a digital camera. — Raw7s (@raw7s) May 27, 2025

Give Jason a follow for more fascinating posts on just about every major topic there is.

