Watch how this Democrat forced Texas Republicans to to acknowledge some specific casualties of their authoritarian book-banning policy

US US politics

If the Texas Republicans behind a book-banning bill (try saying that in a hurry) thought they were going to have an easy time over it, they’d clearly forgotten about the existence of Democratic Representative James Talarico.

In the past, he has held their feet to the fire over their plans to put a copy of the Ten Commandments on the wall of every classroom, as well as their claim that children were identifying as cats and using litter boxes in schools, so they should have seen what was coming.

Their supposed aim is to ban books that are ‘inconsistent with community values’, but Mr Talarico pointed out the pitfalls.

@jamestalarico Texas Republicans just passed Senate Bill 13 which will ban books that are “inconsistent with community values.” They say it’s about protecting kids from “filth.” But when I questioned the bill author, he admitted that it could ban classics like Romeo and Juliet, Catcher in the Rye, and Lonesome Dove. ♬ original sound – James Talarico

If you can kiss goodbye to Romeo and Juliet, The Catcher in the Rye and Lonesome Dove, you can also light up the bonfire for anything by F. Scott Fitzgerald or John Steinbeck, along with To Kill a Mocking Bird.

The responses were exactly as horrified as you’d expect.

1.

ANYONE banning books has NEVER been on the right side of history. Never!

Paul in the UK

2.

America, please don’t lecture the rest of the world on freedom any longer.

Chris

3.

I’m from Germany. In school we learned about the banning and burning of books… it wasn’t the good guys doing that…

Andreas Gabriel

4.

If not Facism, why Facism shaped??

Julian Barnett

5.

I’m atheist but I’m not out here trying to ban the Bible. Why can’t people just mind their business?

Frantastic

6.

The Handmaid’s Tale continues to unfold.

Andro

7.

TX prof here. Our students will not be able to meet standards at colleges outside this state if we keep this up. We’re making it so TX students can’t engage with material the rest of the country/world does at the level they can.

VitniMaybe

8.

Fahrenheit 451 was a warning not a handbook.

RamblingRich

9.

But it’s the Democrats who are snowflakes??? Got it…..

incrediblehusk

10.

Only in America do they define Freedom as freedom to restrict others’ freedom, not freedom to make one’s own choices.

Sup

11.

And this is the problem with people who want to ban books. They’ve never read them. They don’t understand them. They have never studied literature or care about written art.

Illa Luchessi

12.

America is a very scary place to be right now.

Zarah

13.

They’re more worried about banning books than making sure children don’t go hungry.

Chiweenie19

14.

Banning books like Romeo and Juliet, Catcher in the Rye, and Lonesome Dove under the guise of protecting children is not about safety — it’s about control.

Jane Fielding

TikTok user Parker pointed out one more irony.

Wild bc these standards would ban the Bible.



READ MORE

Please enjoy this Christian’s scriptural takedown of a bigoted Texan bill proposal

Source James Talarico Image Screengrab, Screengrab