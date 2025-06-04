Gen X and Millennials – You’ve got 30p pocket money. What sweets are you buying?

Exclusive generation gap

Back in the day, when Gen X and older Millennials were still children, for many there was no greater time of the week than when you got your pocket money and were allowed to go to the local shop to spend it on sweets.

But with that joy and excitement also came the dilemma of deciding what to pick. Filling up a paper bag with penny sweets, asking the shopkeeper to measure out a quarter of something from one of the multiple jars behind the counter, or maybe a bar or packet of tasty treats? Decisions decisions!

We all had our favourites and, even though you can still buy many of those sweets to this day, it’s not the same now. There’s generally not that same careful consideration and contemplation as when you were a kid. Weighing up how much you could spend so you didn’t end up getting home and feeling disappointed with your choices. Trying to get the best value for your few coins.

We miss those days of picking out the perfect sweet treats. If you do too, and if you’ve been good, you can have a virtual 30p pocket money to spend on sweets (also virtual, sorry). Choose wisely and let us know what you’d pick.





Image Wikimedia Commons