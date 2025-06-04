Jacob Rees-Mogg had Michael Heseltine on GB News and was owned so brutally it was like an especially gruesome kill on a David Attenborough documentary

Politics GB News jacob rees-mogg michael heseltine

To GB News now – no, stick with us – where Jacob Rees-Mogg took time out from his busy schedule to interview former deputy prime minister and Tory grandee Michael Heseltin to talk all his favourite topics, including Europe, immigration and the like.

And while we’d never suggest you watch Rees-Mogg any more than you strictly have to, he ended up owned so brutally by his guest that it’s surely one of the most satisfying six minutes you’ll ever watch on GB News.

The old lion must roar. pic.twitter.com/tffmYrYvqM — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) June 3, 2025

Not just roar but eat as well, but we’re not sure a tiny morsel like Rees-Mogg will keep him satisfied for very long. And these people surely said it best (apologies in advance for the last one).

1.

Heseltine repeatedly kicking Rees-Mogg in the balls is a thing of beauty and fully worth the 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/lz0ml7DrOY — JPC (@jpxan71) June 3, 2025

2.

Mogg still speaks the same undiluted twaddle about Brexit, and Heseltine provides the grown-up explanation. https://t.co/wfWeHFbytg — Ali T. (@Ali3Mctavish) June 4, 2025

3.

A thing of beauty. Heseltine, like Chris Patten and even Rifkind as old Tories, are still decent, educated, and principled humans and politicians. By comparison, Rees Mogg, Johnson, Sunak, Truss, Badenoch, Jenrick, etc, are mere “spear carriers” with walk on bit parts. — PermanentlyCurious (@Permanentcuriou) June 3, 2025

4.

Absolutely loved this but without trying to be crass I really don’t know why Heseltine didn’t say to Mogg “what a cunt you are” which would have been a far better parting shot…… — GarJam ☀️ (@corfgar) June 3, 2025

5.

Well that was a very enjoyable 6 mins which I would have missed as I never watch that channel. So thanks! — Jo (@notgonnagoyet) June 3, 2025

6.

I must say, I was never a fan of Lord Heseltine when he was a younger MP in the Thatcher Government, but now he’s older, I definitely am, you’re right he made mincemeat of Reece-Mog, but pleased Mogg didn’t interrupt showing respect, for once. — Maureen (@becadjue) June 3, 2025

7.

Wonderful interview. Outstanding contribution from Heseltine! https://t.co/j3HmAzd9rB — DONALD STEPHEN MURRAY (@donald_ste44886) June 4, 2025

8.

It’s easy to forget that we once had people who knew how to run a country. Labour, Conservative, Liberal.. all of them had leaders in waiting. — Anna Hayes (@AnaNutherthing) June 3, 2025

9.

If Moggy didn’t have a good ole fashion wank after that interaction, I’d be very surprised. That lot love a verbal or Physical beating, especially in Public. I should know ! — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) June 3, 2025

