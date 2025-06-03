Weird World Pride

A spoof ‘RAF’ post about a fighter jet painted pink for Pride had blue ticks foaming at the mouth – 9 hilariously misguided responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2025

Regular readers – we know you’re out there – might already be familiar with the work of the spoof Twitter account, @RAF_Luton, which might be based in Luton for all we know, but it definitely isn’t the RAF.

So when it posted a story about a fighter jet being painted pink for Pride, it was to be taken with an exceptionally large pinch of salt.

And we mention it because it had no end of blue ticks foaming at the mouth, leaving on one in any doubt about their true colours (just not the shade of that particular fighter jet).

To conclude …

And this.

And also this.

Finally, one angry poster who we can surely all agree with.

He’s not kidding.

And it turned out the good people of @RAF_Luton weren’t finished there!

Follow @RAF_Luton here!

Source @RAF_Luton