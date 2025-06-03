A spoof ‘RAF’ post about a fighter jet painted pink for Pride had blue ticks foaming at the mouth – 9 hilariously misguided responses

Weird World Pride

Regular readers – we know you’re out there – might already be familiar with the work of the spoof Twitter account, @RAF_Luton, which might be based in Luton for all we know, but it definitely isn’t the RAF.

So when it posted a story about a fighter jet being painted pink for Pride, it was to be taken with an exceptionally large pinch of salt.

Photo of the Day: This F22 from 7175Sqn has been painted pink to celebrate that start of #PrideMonth It will be repainted every 4 days to a different colour of the rainbow at a cost of just £80,085 per paint #PridePlanes Photographed from a Canberra pic.twitter.com/O5O1UUxvvN — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) June 1, 2025

And we mention it because it had no end of blue ticks foaming at the mouth, leaving on one in any doubt about their true colours (just not the shade of that particular fighter jet).

1.

Are you taking the fucking piss? Please tell me you are just taking the fucking piss! — Katherine@EyesOpen (@TheBeanEyesOpen) June 2, 2025

2,.

you're an embarrassment to the nation — Bloo Skyes (@Bloo_Skyes) June 2, 2025

3.

This is why the United Kingdom is a fucking joke and is being over runed by illegals. — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) June 2, 2025

4.

What's strange is this would not surprise anyone in England , it's now an Air Farce in the UK . — Joe- Lincolnshire …. (@englandislost) June 1, 2025

5.

Is this a joke!? Please tell me it’s a joke £80K a week of taxpayer money to appease the LGBT mafia which are around 2% of the population??? My father served in the RAF for 40 years, I grew up on your bases and visited many an officers mess ball This is an absolute disgrace… — Sophia (@1111Sophia1111) June 2, 2025

6.

Is this serious? What a waste of money and pathetic virtue signalling — Mark Lambeth (@Lambo_79) June 2, 2025

7.

Pathetic . Where is Penelope Pitstop ? — Sonicboom49 (@sonicboom49) June 2, 2025

8.

Pink isn't in the rainbow. What a waste of money. Are you going to paint it to celebrate other events? Black history month maybe? — KittenBee@Bumblecats (@KittenBumble) June 1, 2025

9.

Absolutely disgusting waste of money for the sake of being seen to be “woke” — Michael Ferguson (@fergmiester2012) June 2, 2025

To conclude …

The amount of people who will believe this is astonishing… — Ed McGuinness (@EJ_McGuinness) June 1, 2025

And this.

You can really see how dim the right is just by looking through these comments for 30 seconds. — Tam (@FzTam33608) June 2, 2025

And also this.

So many comments that cannot even work out the price itself is the hint — Jason Dreimanis (@jdreimanis) June 2, 2025

Finally, one angry poster who we can surely all agree with.

Fucking mental! — Mandy, & Evil twin Rowe (@AmandaR27641601) June 1, 2025

He’s not kidding.

Parody account reeling in the throbbers. pic.twitter.com/DzOLevlQo7 — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) June 2, 2025

And it turned out the good people of @RAF_Luton weren’t finished there!

Photo of the Day: Lancaster fighter jet flown by Sqn Ldr Des "Desy" McDes drops glitter over Manchester to celebrate the first Monday of #PrideMonth Each day of #pridemonth2025 80,085tons of glitter costing just £71.75k will be dropped on towns across the UK from a Canberra pic.twitter.com/GVyukpqUgT — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) June 2, 2025

