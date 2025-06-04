Marjorie Taylor Greene suffered severe buyer’s remorse after not bothering to read Donald Trump’s bill and was mocked into next year

US donald trump marjorie taylor greene

The gun-loving conspiracy guru Marjorie Taylor Greene has suffered a severe case of buyer’s remorse after she backed her hero Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ without bothering to read it.

Now that the Republican congresswoman has read it – or, very possibly, someone has read it out to her – she now wishes she hadn’t, after it contained a provision that would prevent states from regulating artificial intelligence systems for a decade.

If only it had been mentioned in the executive summary, eh?

Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in… pic.twitter.com/bip3hztSGq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 3, 2025

And here is what she said in full.

Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there. We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate. When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around. Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of.

Which makes you wonder what else she’s back but she hasn’t bothered to read.

And it’s fair to say sympathy was in short supply. Very short supply.

1.

So you voted on a bill you didn’t read? MAGAs are dumb af. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 3, 2025

2.

You have one job. To. Read. The. Fucking. Bill. https://t.co/A4caXGbhLA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 3, 2025

3.

Why did you vote “yes” in the first place if you didn’t know what was in it??? Single issue bills solves this!!! — Amity (@amitylee13) June 3, 2025

4.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted that she did NOT read the entire Big Beautiful Bill before voting for it and now she regrets her vote. Here’s an idea. If you are voting on something without understanding it, please resign immediately. https://t.co/Ua1n4mkf3j — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 3, 2025

5.

So let me get this straight. You signed a bill, that you didn’t read all the way through, and now are mad you signed said bill? do better. — Ryca (@_oRyca_) June 3, 2025

6.