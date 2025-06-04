Videos Funny fails

We’ll never stop feeling bad for laughing at this spectacular fall video, but we can’t stop ourselves

Poke Staff. Updated June 4th, 2025

A TikTok user named @brummiejules went viral in 2024, after sharing a video of an unfortunate few seconds in her garden, in which a statue of a dog caused absolute mayhem.

She wrote –

“Just adding a short video which can happen to anyone.. it did us.. its absolutely hilarious.. yes extremely ouch and battered & bruised but if you need a good laugh were here for you.”

Here it is. Sound up.

@brummiejules Just adding a short video which can happen to anyone.. it did us.. its absolutely hilarious.. yes extremely ouch and battered & bruised but if you need a good laugh were here for you#donna#jules#sundaymorningfall#A ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

We’re very glad that nobody was seriously hurt, and we’re impressed at Jules’ ability to laugh at herself.

The clip went wildly viral, and the comments revealed that we weren’t the only ones who felt bad for laughing.

When you reach a certain age these falls are not only incredibly painful but dangerous….and I still laughed forgive me.
Anne-Marie Borbel958

The more you watch the more you notice things. I’m 2 hours into this.
TheAnticariat

THE WAY THE DOG DOESNT EVEN FLINCH.
The Monaghan Fam

What in the golden girls is going on here.
Shayne7733

If I were the third lady I would have called 911 from a seated position.
MarvinSims272

Twitter/X got involved.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We thought there was already enough drama, but this certainly ramps it up.

We wish both ladies all the best, and strongly suggest they put that statue somewhere else.

