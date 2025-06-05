Entertainment funny

This is almost certainly not the most slick magic trick you’ll see this week, but it certainly made people laugh

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2025

If you feel in need of a laugh, feast your eyes on this magic trick involving a couple of young guys and an elderly relative – either their grandfather or uncle, depending on which one of the many, many shares of it you see online.

It spoke to the very funny Omid Djalili, who posted this comment last year.

It’s better than magic. It’s comedy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Mick Savage imagined the dialogue.

READ MORE

This magic trick goes from ‘what?’ to ‘WTF?’ in 7 seconds flat

Source Omid Djalili Image Screengrab