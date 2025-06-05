This is almost certainly not the most slick magic trick you’ll see this week, but it certainly made people laugh

Entertainment funny

If you feel in need of a laugh, feast your eyes on this magic trick involving a couple of young guys and an elderly relative – either their grandfather or uncle, depending on which one of the many, many shares of it you see online.

It spoke to the very funny Omid Djalili, who posted this comment last year.

Precisely why I never get involved with magic tricks.

You may need to watch this more than once. pic.twitter.com/ApKYQiJ03N — Omid Djalili (@omid9) June 10, 2024

It’s better than magic. It’s comedy.

If you need to refresh your belief in magic https://t.co/WDkK6P8ccH — Deborah Candela (@DeCa_85) June 10, 2024

I’ve watched it more than once but I just can’t work out how that trick is done. One moment he’s standing in front of the column, the next he’s standing behind it. I can’t see any possible explanation for that other than some sort of magical teleportation – Oh, wait, hang on… — patrick mccafferty (@mccaffepj) June 10, 2024

That is from the Tommy Cooper school of magic. — ian norfolk (@iannorfolk1) June 10, 2024

Oh thank you! I needed this SO much https://t.co/cM1TzvdvbM — Dolly #BlackLivesMatter #FBPE (Noah) (NHS) (@Conac02) June 10, 2024

Christopher Nolan missed a trick on this one @middelweald https://t.co/heFH8ZEmnV — Debs (@woodland_wander) June 10, 2024

Mick Savage imagined the dialogue.

– I’m gonna be the one who vanishes!

– Yeah, but Bill, they’ll see your…

– What are you trying to say?

-Nothing Bill, it’s just, er…

– Who’s paying you?

– You are Bill. But…

– Do you want your money?

– You’ll be great Bill! — Mick Savage (@Savartist) June 10, 2024

