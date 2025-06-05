US US politics

Trump’s Education Secretary wants schools to ‘teach all sides’ over whether Joe Biden won the 2020 election

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 5th, 2025

When you choose someone who runs a wrestling empire to be the Education Secretary, you get someone who runs a wrestling empire to be the Education Secretary – and it has never been more apparent than when Linda McMahon was quizzed during the latest House Education and Workforce Committee hearing.

She failed to come up with an adequate defence for cutting a programme that had helped pupils with special needs.

She tried to ‘both sides’ the history of how the country had treated Black Americans.

She didn’t recognise key moments from Black American history.

She couldn’t answer a simple question about how the US had ranked in global maths achievement tables.

She also got herself into a stand-off with Congresswoman Summer Lee, who wanted to know Secretary McMahon’s position on whether it was legal to teach that Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

Watch what happened.

Her question related to Oklahoma’s Maga-coded curriculum, where pupils will be taught 2020 election conspiracy theories, including allegations that ‘mail-in ballots’ could have been tampered with, as well as suggestions that the high voter turnout was somehow suspicious.

McMahon’s refusal to say whether schools could simply teach that Biden won the election caused a round of facepalming.

This, ironically, is accurate.

