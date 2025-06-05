Trump’s Education Secretary wants schools to ‘teach all sides’ over whether Joe Biden won the 2020 election

US US politics

When you choose someone who runs a wrestling empire to be the Education Secretary, you get someone who runs a wrestling empire to be the Education Secretary – and it has never been more apparent than when Linda McMahon was quizzed during the latest House Education and Workforce Committee hearing.

She failed to come up with an adequate defence for cutting a programme that had helped pupils with special needs. She tried to ‘both sides’ the history of how the country had treated Black Americans. She didn’t recognise key moments from Black American history. She couldn’t answer a simple question about how the US had ranked in global maths achievement tables.

She also got herself into a stand-off with Congresswoman Summer Lee, who wanted to know Secretary McMahon’s position on whether it was legal to teach that Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

Watch what happened.

LEE: Do you believe that social studies standards that teach that Biden won the 2020 election is illegal DEI? Yes or no? McMAHON: We should teach accurately. We should hear all sides. LEE: You have not answered the question pic.twitter.com/lU8lXnQCLQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

Her question related to Oklahoma’s Maga-coded curriculum, where pupils will be taught 2020 election conspiracy theories, including allegations that ‘mail-in ballots’ could have been tampered with, as well as suggestions that the high voter turnout was somehow suspicious.

McMahon’s refusal to say whether schools could simply teach that Biden won the election caused a round of facepalming.

This is insane: Rep. Summer Lee exposes the ignorance of Trump Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, asking her if students should be taught in social studies that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. McMahon refused to answer. America's students are screwed.pic.twitter.com/p7oKQlgFy3 — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) June 4, 2025

Saying we should hear all sides when one side is the objective truth and the other is conspiracy theory bullshit is funny. Imagine if in math when the teacher told you 2+2=4 you were like actually I want to hear the other side of this because the kid next to me said it was 5. https://t.co/zruVrfpP3g — Ryne Mills (@rynemills7) June 4, 2025

Disgraceful.

Asked if teaching that Biden won the 2020 election is “illegal DEI” — and she dodges it.

“All sides”? There aren’t two sides to reality.

This is how authoritarian rot begins — by lying through omission. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) June 4, 2025

What the fuck is hear all sides? Biden won. Trump lost. End of story. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) June 4, 2025

I've covered politics on and off for a long time. I've watched it, read about, studied it, wrote papers, presentations, blah blah blah. Linda McMahon may be the single worst appointee in history. If someone ran for local school board and answered like this they would be cooked. — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) June 5, 2025

It's such a ridiculous purity test — if any Republicans DARES admit that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, they will forever be a pariah on the right for having… accepted reality that hurts trump's feewings. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 4, 2025

As a former teacher, I'd have my class learn about how Trump begged the Ga Secy of State for 11,780 more votes, lost 60 court cases, had false electors sent to jail, and how FOX lost $780M for pushing lies. We'd discuss whether Trump is one of the biggest losers of all time. — Flying By My Nuts (@JohnMoody390969) June 4, 2025

Look at the stack of index cards in front of the woman to McMahon's left. She is writing answers to questions, then passing them to McMahon. https://t.co/WlW2wD5HQD — #WelfareQueen Musk (@CorinneAM) June 4, 2025

When truth no longer matters, a Republic is doomed. https://t.co/q4X77z76Md — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 5, 2025

UNBELIEVABLE! U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) asks Education Secretary Linda McMahon if teaching that Biden won the 2020 election should be considered "illegal DEI." She refuses to say "no." pic.twitter.com/nzDvjUBBxg — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 4, 2025

If the Secretary of Education is unable to provide a simple binary response to a straight forward question, maybe she's not the right fit for the job. — Peter Hopey (@phopey) June 4, 2025

I’m picturing someone feeding her the responses through a hidden ear phone…..and laughing their ass off as she repeats it. There is no other logical explanation for her answers. — Alberta Hunt (@Albertahunt1950) June 4, 2025

I think there’s definitely important historical moments that “hear all sides” can be super important and help with the white washing of this country’s history. The 2020 election is not one of those times https://t.co/nb3C5E0QSs — Shawntez (@smfen) June 4, 2025

This, ironically, is accurate.

Linda McMahon is what people who hate DEI think DEI is An extraordinarily unqualified person gets a job for no other reason than her connections. https://t.co/Zdpp5o1YQp — Corin (@BigEvilCamillo) June 4, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab