US elon musk

16 favourite reactions to Elon Musk deleting his X posts about Trump being in the Epstein Files

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2025

Anyone watching the collapse of the Trump-Musk alliance will probably have been most gobsmacked by his audacity at posting this tweet.

Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.

It was followed up by Musk quote-tweeting a number of videos supporting the idea that Trump and Epstein were very close, which is certainly nothing new to social media. He also posted this logical response to being asked to apologise to the President.

So, there was a lot of Trump-baiting material on Musk’s account. Was! It’s all gone.

Perhaps some of his three thousand children staged an intervention to stop him being so embarrassing. Who knows?

Twitter had a few thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Of course, it’s not the first time Musk has deleted a post about Trump.

READ MORE

There’s not enough popcorn in the world for the Trump-Musk fall-out that everyone could see coming – 47 generous helpings of schadenfreude

Image Wikimedia Commons