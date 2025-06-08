16 favourite reactions to Elon Musk deleting his X posts about Trump being in the Epstein Files

US elon musk

Anyone watching the collapse of the Trump-Musk alliance will probably have been most gobsmacked by his audacity at posting this tweet.

It was followed up by Musk quote-tweeting a number of videos supporting the idea that Trump and Epstein were very close, which is certainly nothing new to social media. He also posted this logical response to being asked to apologise to the President.

Elon Musk says he will apologize profusely to President Trump once there is a “full dump” of the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/k7alrPZezs — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 7, 2025

So, there was a lot of Trump-baiting material on Musk’s account. Was! It’s all gone.

elon musk deleted this and every post calling donald trump a pedophile pic.twitter.com/X9QWYX0zx3 — onion person (@CantEverDie) June 7, 2025

Perhaps some of his three thousand children staged an intervention to stop him being so embarrassing. Who knows?

Twitter had a few thoughts.

1.

2.

It did what it was intended to. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 7, 2025

3.

Trump v. Musk? Trump winning. "As of early Saturday, Musk's Epstein-related post was no longer showing, with X users receiving a notice that reads: 'Sorry, that post has been deleted.' And it’s not the only post of Musk’s that has been deleted.' https://t.co/nBZqQXi2iY — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 7, 2025

4.

I've muted Elon Musk again. The fun is over. Once the ketamine wore off. He started deleting tweets. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 7, 2025

5.

He fucking deleted it holy shit pic.twitter.com/PlrbGhT0Iu — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 7, 2025

6.

Elon Musk has deleted this post. Don't worry, hardly anyone noticed it before you deleted it! pic.twitter.com/nqwHjCOxgu — Gadget (@Gadget44027447) June 7, 2025

7.

Oh Elon the internet is forever, deleting the post doesn’t put the cat back in the bag… You said it and meant it but the coward in you always wins pic.twitter.com/jhuoWqUrX3 — Skyleigh Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) June 7, 2025

8.

It must have been a different Donald Trump in the Epstein files — Topic Discusser (@not_SPAM_) June 7, 2025

9.

Only one ketamine filled bender away from them being posted again. — Rich (@richphotoio) June 7, 2025

10.

Of COURSE Elon Musk backed down from President Donnie Dollhands. That pansy-ass MF wouldn't even box with Mark Zuckerberg — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 7, 2025

11.

Good thing he got to it before anyone else saw it. https://t.co/A4U7J5tCIe — Jon Evans  (@jonevnz) June 7, 2025

12.

Hey @elonmusk, oops you forgot to delete this one pic.twitter.com/3udGzzupwo — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 7, 2025

13.

the guy who owns twitter has deleted his libellous tweets. we will all now collectively forget those tweets in 24 hrs because that's how it works — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 7, 2025

14.

Ah, the regretful and apologetic stage where you delete the angry messages sent in the heat of the moment. Move on Musk, he doesn't deserve you. Plenty move narcissistic politicians in the sea bae. — Dr Jenny Thatcher (@JennyAThatcher) June 7, 2025

15.

Predictable. Tesla stock plummeted then rose again. Pump and dump. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) June 7, 2025

16.

Elon made the fatal mistake everyone does when Trump makes a stupid threat, He took it seriously. — TBartels (@TBartels1) June 7, 2025

Of course, it’s not the first time Musk has deleted a post about Trump.

Elon Musk deleted this. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/xrtYMWG6ZK — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) July 24, 2024

