CNN reported seeing a dumpster fire in Los Angeles, and it was a gift from the metaphor gods – 14 hot takes
While the situation in LA is far from a laughing matter, with immigration agents picking up foreign residents without due process, and the resulting protests being escalated by the actions and rhetoric of Donald Trump, there have been one or two lighter moments. This one almost literally.
CNN: We are now seeing what appears to be a dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/9rM791nXxB
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2025
Of course, the dumpster fire was very much on the nose, as far as metaphors go, and the comments were everything you’d hope for. It wasn’t quite ‘everybody said the same thing’ – but it was close.
1.
Uh yeah https://t.co/aviB5fIYnK
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 9, 2025
2.
Are we sure that’s not a cyber truck …
— Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 9, 2025
3.
The theme for Trump's America.
— Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) June 9, 2025
4.
It’s not great outside the White House either. https://t.co/OqWiUmqN1K
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 9, 2025
5.
A solid metaphor for Trump's handling of this situation. Takes a minor incident that local cops could have handled in 15 minutes and turns it into a massive riot.
— Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) June 9, 2025
6.
Europe, watching Trump’s America: https://t.co/mD1M8mvU3S
— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) June 9, 2025
7.
Oh honey, we’ve been watching what appears to be a dumpster fire since 1.20.25 https://t.co/7Op1gPKZ6W
— Confidence of a Mediocre White Male (@MOlovescompany_) June 9, 2025
8.
It’s name is Capitalism https://t.co/ldecscDhXm
— Swirly Of My Life (@SwirlyOfMyLife) June 9, 2025
9.
https://t.co/IxHPw83hyS pic.twitter.com/T69DvQkTsy
— JayMallow (@JayMallow3) June 9, 2025
10.
Amazing how art imitates real life https://t.co/qDcjsepQmv
— Improper Ideologist⁷ BTS ARMY (@MagicLady3) June 9, 2025
11.
It writes itself https://t.co/7AOQeqvFFK
— Rima Isam Anabtawi (@rimaanabtawi) June 9, 2025
12.
Poetic https://t.co/jumQNLd6KE
— Jason Good (@jasonmgood) June 9, 2025
13.
They know a thing or two about dumpster fires
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 9, 2025
14.
Rest of the world “finally. You see it”
— Scottland-2007 (@Scottland2007) June 9, 2025
While it was the perfect metaphor for Trump, his administration, and his handling of the LA situation, it also worked for – well – this.
*CNN describing my life*
— dara faye (@darafaye) June 9, 2025
READ MORE
Trump’s ban on masks broke the internet’s irony meters, as LA protested against masked immigration agents
Source Acyn Image Screengrab