Nobody likes a snitch – unless it’s a cute Australian cattle hound
Over on TikTok, a content creator named AH – @joseyandrowdysmom – shares clips of her two lively Australian cattle dogs, Josey and Rowdy.
Here they are drooling on her shoes as they eye up an orange.
@joseyandrowdysmom
My shoes are wet from slobber. Wtf. Hahah. 🤦♀️
Back in 2022, one of her videos went viral after it proved conclusively that Josey’s a little snitch. Here’s the evidence.
@joseyandrowdysmom This is an older video but i wanted to show you how much of a tattle tale josey wales is. 😂 #acd #redheeler #blueheeler #australiancattledog #MakeNightsEpic #CatchChobaniOatmilk #AmazonVirtualTryOn ♬ original sound – A H
The hilarious scene went down really well with TikTok users – partly because it was just so funny, but also because it was kind of relatable.
miss.mediocre had a request.
@joseyandrowdysmom Reply to @miss.mediocre ♬ original sound – MonTanna Spring
Perfect.
