Nobody likes a snitch – unless it’s a cute Australian cattle hound

Over on TikTok, a content creator named AH – @joseyandrowdysmom – shares clips of her two lively Australian cattle dogs, Josey and Rowdy.

Here they are drooling on her shoes as they eye up an orange.

Back in 2022, one of her videos went viral after it proved conclusively that Josey’s a little snitch. Here’s the evidence.

The hilarious scene went down really well with TikTok users – partly because it was just so funny, but also because it was kind of relatable.

miss.mediocre had a request.

Perfect.

Source @joseyandrowdysmom Image @joseyandrowdysmom