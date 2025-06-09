Animals dogs

Nobody likes a snitch – unless it’s a cute Australian cattle hound

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2025

Over on TikTok, a content creator named AH – @joseyandrowdysmom – shares clips of her two lively Australian cattle dogs, Josey and Rowdy.

Here they are drooling on her shoes as they eye up an orange.

@joseyandrowdysmom

My shoes are wet from slobber. Wtf. Hahah. 🤦‍♀️

♬ original sound – A H

Back in 2022, one of her videos went viral after it proved conclusively that Josey’s a little snitch. Here’s the evidence.

@joseyandrowdysmom This is an older video but i wanted to show you how much of a tattle tale josey wales is. 😂 #acd #redheeler #blueheeler #australiancattledog #MakeNightsEpic #CatchChobaniOatmilk #AmazonVirtualTryOn ♬ original sound – A H

The hilarious scene went down really well with TikTok users – partly because it was just so funny, but also because it was kind of relatable.

miss.mediocre had a request.

@joseyandrowdysmom Reply to @miss.mediocre ♬ original sound – MonTanna Spring

Perfect.

READ MORE

These dogs helping each other get through the door just the content we needed today

Source @joseyandrowdysmom Image @joseyandrowdysmom