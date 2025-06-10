Probably the biggest and best response of all time to a bigot who destroyed a Pride flag

Life LGBTQ+ Pride

Over on TikTok, LGBTQ+ ally Addison Foskey demonstrated that bigotry doesn’t always win. When somebody vandalised the Pride flag that had been on his lawn, Addison posted this pledge –

TikTok users saw what had happened and how he intended to fight back, so they began donating flags to help out.

After a live broadcast in which flags were dedicated to TikTok users and their families, including many who had donated money to help decorate the yard, this was what it looked like.

People – though presumably not the unknown bigot – loved the effect, and the message behind it.

Someone made this great point about the weather.

Source Addison Foskey Image Screengrab