Probably the biggest and best response of all time to a bigot who destroyed a Pride flag
Over on TikTok, LGBTQ+ ally Addison Foskey demonstrated that bigotry doesn’t always win. When somebody vandalised the Pride flag that had been on his lawn, Addison posted this pledge –
@addison.foskey Gonna be able to see our house from SPACE!!! 🌈 #pride #lgbtq #lgbtqplus #rainbows #humanrights #prideflag #AmazonVirtualTryOn #CatchChobaniOatmilk #sweetrevenge #clonedsim #addisonfoskey #getready ♬ original sound – ClonedSIM
TikTok users saw what had happened and how he intended to fight back, so they began donating flags to help out.
@addison.foskey Yup…. 🏳️🌈 #pride #pride2022🏳️🌈 #ally #lgbtqplus #prideflag #nobigotsallowed #lgbtqally #clonedsim #addisonfoskey #sonofabitch #paintitrainbow #🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 ♬ Hair Of The Dog (Album Version) – Britny Fox
After a live broadcast in which flags were dedicated to TikTok users and their families, including many who had donated money to help decorate the yard, this was what it looked like.
@addison.foskey Thank you to everyone who dropped into the Live!! It went AMAZINGLY well!!! Might do it again tomorrow, weather permitting! #live #love #lgbtq #rain #rainbow #clonedsim ♬ original sound – ClonedSIM
People – though presumably not the unknown bigot – loved the effect, and the message behind it.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Someone made this great point about the weather.
READ MORE
These graduates protested their university’s anti-LGBTQ policy by handing rainbow flags to its president
Source Addison Foskey Image Screengrab