JD Vance trolled a fashion guru who critiqued his clothes and their made-to-measure response was just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2025

You might already be familiar with the fabulous work of Derek Guy – or @dieworkwear on Twitter – who has built a huge following offering style tips and critiquing the fashion choices of the rich and (invariably) right wing.

And chief among those falling under his microscope is vice president JD Vance, with various posts along the lines of this.

And this.

And indeed this.

We mention him because @dieworkwear was inspired by the furious debate about immigration gripping the US to share his own story, and very moving it was too.

Except this Maga was moved only to bring it to the attention of Vance …

… who responded in typically Vancian style.

And we mention all of this because the A++ response from @dieworkwear was simply, well, to die for.

Boom!

To conclude …

Follow @dieworkwear here!

