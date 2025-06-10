JD Vance trolled a fashion guru who critiqued his clothes and their made-to-measure response was just magnificent

US Derek Guy JD Vance

You might already be familiar with the fabulous work of Derek Guy – or @dieworkwear on Twitter – who has built a huge following offering style tips and critiquing the fashion choices of the rich and (invariably) right wing.

And chief among those falling under his microscope is vice president JD Vance, with various posts along the lines of this.

people say jd vance's pants are too short. they are not. they ride up because they are too slim. you can see this in today's starmer meeting. how high the trousers ride up when seated is directly related to their slimness. compare vance's pants to the other men in the room pic.twitter.com/0qD0Tl9e8m — derek guy (@dieworkwear) February 27, 2025

i spoke to a bespoke tailor about this and he confirm: jd vance's pants are too slim, hence why they ride up on him like this https://t.co/dZmbrvxbV7 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 12, 2025

vance's sleeves are too slim, causing them to catch on his shirt and ride up. common problem any time something is too slim—might look good when you're standing still at the fitting, but it will bunch and catch as soon as you move. pic.twitter.com/WJ9uQmFiLI — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 19, 2025

We mention him because @dieworkwear was inspired by the furious debate about immigration gripping the US to share his own story, and very moving it was too.

I debated whether to share my story on here, but I guess I will. I think there's an idea out there that millions of violent criminals are pouring across the border, carrying machetes and drugs, looking to harm Americans. Certainly, while some people fall into that category, the… — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 8, 2025

Except this Maga was moved only to bring it to the attention of Vance …

JD Vance I know you’re reading this and you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/xqWP0781p7 — Daniel (@growing_daniel) June 9, 2025

… who responded in typically Vancian style.

And we mention all of this because the A++ response from @dieworkwear was simply, well, to die for.

i think i can outrun you in these clothes https://t.co/zun1mvpHlN pic.twitter.com/D9o4FfzRWN — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 9, 2025

You chose the most dangerous profession – telling insecure men with wealth and power that they dress poorly — Aleksandar Djokic (Александар Джокич) (@polidemitolog) June 9, 2025

I don’t think Vance knows that you can still criticize his poor fashion choices from other countries? — Raul T (@uz88) June 9, 2025

He can try to deport you, but he can't import good taste. — J O H N (@johnholowach) June 9, 2025

make it happen pic.twitter.com/e9bIBehjwD — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) June 9, 2025

Bro ratioed the vice president — BALLSACK HADJAR (@eg81099) June 10, 2025

