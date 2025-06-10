12 lies our parents told us as kids, that we probably believed for far too long

Exclusive family

Yes, we know, you shouldn’t lie to your kids, but we’re pretty sure that the majority of parents tell their kids the occasional fib.

“You wouldn’t like it, it’s too spicy.”

“If you don’t behave then I’m going to have to phone Santa and tell him.”

Back when we were kids, our parents pretty much had a lie for every occasion! We’ve rounded up some from our childhoods that we probably believed for far too long.

How many did your parents use on you, and do you now use any of them on your own children?

1. If you watch too much television then your eyes will turn square.

2. If the ice cream van is playing music that means they’ve run out of ice cream.

3. If you pull a face and the wind changes then your face will stay that way.

4. Eating carrots will help you see in the dark.

5. It’s against the law to drive a car if the interior light is on.

6. If you go outside with wet hair then you’ll catch a cold.

7. If you swallow apple pips then a tree will grow in your stomach.

8. If you don’t clean behind your ears then potatoes will grow there.

9. You have to wait at least 30 minutes after eating before you can go swimming or you’ll drown.

10. Eating your crusts gives you curly hair.

11. If you swallow chewing gum it stays in your body for 7 years.

12. If you pee in a swimming pool a special chemical makes it change colour, so everyone will see what you’ve done.

Image Screengrab