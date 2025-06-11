25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s best posts. It’s a nice stroll through the things that have given us a laugh over the past seven days, and it’s – mostly – a politics-free zone.
Grab a cuppa and enjoy.
1.
me: may i have one vitamin
vitamin bottle: how about nine
me: just one please
vitamin bottle: eleven it is!
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 11:28 AM
2.
I’m taking over as the menswear guy. Men should rotate through the same four band t-shirts for 35 years. Replace the shirts with identical shirts if the holes in them get big or you get too fat for them
— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 6:27 AM
3.
ME: I swear, I floss them after every meal!
OPTICIAN: like I said last time, please don't do that.
— Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 11:06 PM
4.
Smashing your leg into the coffee table is an important lesson to stop doing that
— donni saphire (@donni.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 5:52 AM
5.
cat doing improv: alright, so im going to puke. now someone give me a location
audience: floor!
cat: i think i heard “couch or bed?”
— merritt (@merrittk.com) June 7, 2025 at 9:42 PM
6.
Former elaborator here (don't ask)
— josh (oldfriend99) (@oldfriend99.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 8:51 PM
7.
The year is 2028 . The only available career paths for men r stand up comedian or fbi director
— Hunter (@holybible.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 10:17 PM
8.
Grape Nuts (holding me back): Whoa whoa whoa, hey man, just let it go! This asshole isn't worth it!
— Ray (@sireviscerate.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 12:14 AM
9.
Money can't buy me love but it sure can get me medical treatment, shelter, food and legal defense.
— Delaney King (She/Her/Whomst) (@delaneyking.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 12:10 PM
10.
you can call me small potatoes but I'll be counting that as a win because potatoes are delicious
— ️rofessor Kiosk (@professorkiosk.wtf) June 7, 2025 at 9:22 PM
11.
It's important to do cardio exercise to identify what dying feels like
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 3:59 PM
12.
I just want to be rich enough that I don’t get outraged when streaming services raise their prices
— Nate's Myth (@natesmith.dev) June 8, 2025 at 7:09 PM