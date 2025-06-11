25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s best posts. It’s a nice stroll through the things that have given us a laugh over the past seven days, and it’s – mostly – a politics-free zone.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy.

1.

me: may i have one vitamin vitamin bottle: how about nine me: just one please vitamin bottle: eleven it is! — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 11:28 AM

2.

I’m taking over as the menswear guy. Men should rotate through the same four band t-shirts for 35 years. Replace the shirts with identical shirts if the holes in them get big or you get too fat for them — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 6:27 AM

3.

ME: I swear, I floss them after every meal! OPTICIAN: like I said last time, please don't do that. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 11:06 PM

4.

Smashing your leg into the coffee table is an important lesson to stop doing that — donni saphire (@donni.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 5:52 AM

5.

cat doing improv: alright, so im going to puke. now someone give me a location audience: floor! cat: i think i heard “couch or bed?” — merritt (@merrittk.com) June 7, 2025 at 9:42 PM

6.

7.

The year is 2028 . The only available career paths for men r stand up comedian or fbi director — Hunter (@holybible.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 10:17 PM

8.

9.

Money can't buy me love but it sure can get me medical treatment, shelter, food and legal defense. — Delaney King (She/Her/Whomst) (@delaneyking.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 12:10 PM

10.

you can call me small potatoes but I'll be counting that as a win because potatoes are delicious — ️rofessor Kiosk (@professorkiosk.wtf) June 7, 2025 at 9:22 PM

11.

It's important to do cardio exercise to identify what dying feels like — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 3:59 PM

12.