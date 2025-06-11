A country music Maga thanked the Lord Kamala Harris wasn’t president right now and was owned into next year

Pics donald trump kamala harris magas

We hadn’t come across John Rich before but apparently he is something of a country singing star – one half of Big and Rich! – and a Maga. A very big Maga.

We mention him because he’s just gone on Twitter to thank the Lord that Kamala Harris isn’t president right now, presumably spurred to do so by the chaos enveloping the US right now.

All I can say is THANK GOD Kamala isn’t President right now. — John Rich (@johnrich) June 10, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned into next year and it was nothing short of an absolute delight.

This would not be happening if Kamala was president. What part of that do you not understand? https://t.co/yORLZIJhh2 — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 10, 2025

If she was president now, we wouldn't be having these problems. We would have a competent cabinet and ice would actually be doing their jobs legally. — Caring Guy✌ (@caringguy1957) June 10, 2025

None of this would be happening if she was. More Trump failure and chaos. — Matt (Taylor’s Version) (@MattMMPLS) June 10, 2025

If Kamala Harris was president right now there would be no violence in the streets, people wouldn’t be afraid to vacation here, tariffs wouldn’t be crushing the economy, and insurrectionists, including the lead insurrectionist, would be in jail. https://t.co/iADc8UOeJj — Rachel Bitecofer (@RachelBitecofer) June 10, 2025

What a stupid useless Tweet. — The real John Feal (@JohnFeal1) June 10, 2025

No protests would even be happening if she were president so it’s kind of a non-starter comparison — Danke chains (@DANKCHAINS) June 10, 2025

You stupid fuck, none of this shit would be happening if Kamala was president right now. — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) June 10, 2025

Are you seriously THAT dense? You have the temerity to do commercials for the Wounded Warriors Project while supporting Trump, who is trying to make it difficult for ALL veterans. I don't know if it's hypocrisy on your part or basic stupidity. I'm guessing it's the latter and if… — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) June 10, 2025

