A country music Maga thanked the Lord Kamala Harris wasn’t president right now and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2025

We hadn’t come across John Rich before but apparently he is something of a country singing star – one half of Big and Rich! – and a Maga. A very big Maga.

We mention him because he’s just gone on Twitter to thank the Lord that Kamala Harris isn’t president right now, presumably spurred to do so by the chaos enveloping the US right now.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned into next year and it was nothing short of an absolute delight.

