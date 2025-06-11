A Labour MP accused Reform’s newest recruit of ‘acting like a teenager’ and her furious response totally proved her point

Politics Reform UK Sarah owen Sarah pochin

To the studios of the BBC’s Politics Live, where we’ve already written about Reform UK’s newest MP getting totally owned after she was asked if she’d ever spoken to a woman wearing a burqa.

But it’s very much worth returning for a second visit after the estimable Labour MP Sarh Owen had all she could take from Reform representative, Sarah Pochin. So much so that she was moved to suggest she was ‘acting like a teenager’ and Pochin’s response totally proved her point.

Sarah Owen to Sarah Pochin(Reform MP): “My goodness, it’s like arguing with a teenager.”#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/RIQ2AkvBpS — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) June 10, 2025

Now why are we thinking of Kevin & Perry right now?

And here are just a few of the comments their exchange prompted.

Pochin proves her point by immediately interrupting and talking over her again. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) June 10, 2025

The faces of the other people around the table tells you everything that what Pochin is saying, is ridiculous. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) June 10, 2025

Then interrupts her again — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 10, 2025

I think Sarah Owen deserves a medal for staying calm during all the unchallenged personal attacks by the vile Pochin. You can see why Pochin joined Farage. Two peas in a pod. Attack dogs when confronted with facts or questions. Imagine him being PM on the world stage — Shadow the IceHound (@Icehound18) June 10, 2025

Love how she claims she’s not talking over her, and then…. Talks over her… — Rollo Tomassi (@JohnShort70) June 10, 2025

Sarah stayed calm and collected, she’s brilliant. — Aafaq (@iamaafaq) June 10, 2025

Id have lost my shit and screamed ‘let me fucking talk” — Lou to my friends. (@LouiseScot51918) June 10, 2025

And finally this, very much this.

My colleague Cameron and I are extremely proud to present: Sarah versus That Lady from Reform #politicslive pic.twitter.com/mXdt67z5He — Jenny Symmons (@jenny_symmons) June 10, 2025

