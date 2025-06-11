Politics Reform UK Sarah owen Sarah pochin

A Labour MP accused Reform’s newest recruit of ‘acting like a teenager’ and her furious response totally proved her point

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2025

To the studios of the BBC’s Politics Live, where we’ve already written about Reform UK’s newest MP getting totally owned after she was asked if she’d ever spoken to a woman wearing a burqa.

But it’s very much worth returning for a second visit after the estimable Labour MP Sarh Owen had all she could take from Reform representative, Sarah Pochin. So much so that she was moved to suggest she was ‘acting like a teenager’ and Pochin’s response totally proved her point.

Now why are we thinking of Kevin & Perry right now?

And here are just a few of the comments their exchange prompted.

And finally this, very much this.

READ MORE

Reform UK’s newest MP said you can’t talk to a woman wearing a burqa and was brutally schooled into next year

Source @Haggis_UK