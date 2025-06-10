Reform UK’s newest MP said you can’t talk to a woman wearing a burqa and was brutally schooled into next year

Politics Reform UK Sarah pochin

Reform UK’s newest MP Sarah Pochin appears to be fitting right in with the calibre of her parliamentary colleagues, and we don’t mean that in a good way.

Pochin, you might remember, used her first question at PMQs to ask Keir Starmer to ‘ban the burqa’, prompting a short-lived row within the party and showing that there is simply no culture war that Reform UK isn’t delighted to ignite.

And it was a topic still at the top of Pochin’s agenda – if not presumably her constituents – when she appeared on the BBC’s Politics Live where she was asked, entirely reasonably, whether she’d actually ever spoken to a woman wearing a burqa.

And her response went viral for reasons that will become obvious.

Vicki Young: How many women have you spoken to about wearing the burqa? Sarah Pochin(Reform MP): You can’t… Sarah Owen: That’s not true, that’s totally untrue#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/VYPvctV5XO — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) June 10, 2025

Kudos to Labour MP Sarah Owen for putting Pochin comprehensively right there.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

I’m sorry but this has to be seen to be believed Except it is Pochin from Reform so sadly it is easy to believe https://t.co/Ze4GInnh2x — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 10, 2025

2.

Translation: “How many women have you spoken to about wearing the burqa?”

‘None. Never met anyone who was wearing one. Saw them once on TV’#ReformSpivs — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) June 10, 2025

3.

It looks like the burqa is again an issue for a group of people who have never met anyone wearing a burqa. — Craig. (@bambibristol) June 10, 2025

4.

Honestly I’d have to wear a face covering to speak to Sarah Pochin to hide my expressions of incredulity and disbelief at how terrible she is! #politicslive — Keith (@lordsidcup) June 10, 2025

5.

What utter nonsense. I speak every morning to my neighbour who wears a burqa. She’s lovely and does a lot for the local community. — Jay. A Rejoiner of Distinction and Discernment. (@CaptJay_RM) June 10, 2025

6.