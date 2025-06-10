Politics Reform UK Sarah pochin

Reform UK’s newest MP said you can’t talk to a woman wearing a burqa and was brutally schooled into next year

June 10th, 2025

Reform UK’s newest MP Sarah Pochin appears to be fitting right in with the calibre of her parliamentary colleagues, and we don’t mean that in a good way.

Pochin, you might remember, used her first question at PMQs to ask Keir Starmer to ‘ban the burqa’, prompting a short-lived row within the party and showing that there is simply no culture war that Reform UK isn’t delighted to ignite.

And it was a topic still at the top of Pochin’s agenda – if not presumably her constituents – when she appeared on the BBC’s Politics Live where she was asked, entirely reasonably, whether she’d actually ever spoken to a woman wearing a burqa.

And her response went viral for reasons that will become obvious.

Kudos to Labour MP Sarah Owen for putting Pochin comprehensively right there.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

