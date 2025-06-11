This American on why he can’t live in Blighty fabulously nails the transatlantic cultural divide in 20 seconds flat

US Britain

We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages highlighting the cultural divide between the UK and the US (what do you mean, ‘what cultural divide?’)

But not many of them have nailed it quite so succinctly – or entertainingly – as this guy does, in this video from TikToker @kjordyyy filmed in his local Target store.

It turns out @kjordyyy a bit of a specialist in this sort of thing and this is one of the most popular we’ve seen so far.

@kjordyyy Ladies and gentleman, my hometown target… I don’t know where they’re getting this info from but I hope Omegle isn’t their only source ♬ original sound – Kjordy

Nailed it!

And here are just a handful of the many, many comments it prompted.

‘How did he find out about our tea alarm?! ‘

Lanisha Nicole133 ‘As a British person I can confirm this is true, every house comes with tea alarms as standard’

Ben ‘We don’t have to have a physical alarm it’s our internal clock that makes us want tea every hour.’

Rebecca ‘Excuse me while I put the kettle on because my alarm has just gone off for my hourly cuppa ‘

