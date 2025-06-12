Social Media burns

We’ll never grow tired of reliving the time a misogynist’s whining got drowned out by Lake Superior

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2025

In the immediate aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and taking away hard-won abortion rights back in 2022, a funny tribute account to Lake Superior posted something a bit more serious than usual.

The majority of responses were clearly in support of the sentiment.

Of course, there were bound to be a few negative reactions, like these.

One tweeter, named Ryan, whose Twitter account seems only to post snarky replies, had this to say.

Lake Superior wasn’t about to sit back – float back – and let someone tell them to know their place, and the response was a surprisingly effective burn for a body of water.

Ryan wasn’t happy.

Everybody else was.

And finally –

READ MORE

Boris Johnson has just been publicly owned by a beef burger

Source Lake Superior Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab