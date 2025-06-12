We’ll never grow tired of reliving the time a misogynist’s whining got drowned out by Lake Superior

Social Media burns

In the immediate aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and taking away hard-won abortion rights back in 2022, a funny tribute account to Lake Superior posted something a bit more serious than usual.

This lake vehemently stands with women having the right to choose. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

The majority of responses were clearly in support of the sentiment.

Lake Superior takes on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/phVWxlwJa1 — Karl Jacoby (@karl_jacoby) June 26, 2022

Thank you, Lake Superior. You really are Superior among the Great Lakes. I don't see Erie and Huron doing jack for us, and who even knows WTF Michigan and Ontario are up to? https://t.co/D2cstm3zHC — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) June 26, 2022

Of course, there were bound to be a few negative reactions, like these.

Good thing lakes can't vote. Do you stand with the Constitution? Point out where it says abortion is a right, please. The rest of the rights granted are explicit. — CyanideRonin ✝️ 🇺🇸 🎧💾🚬 (@cyanide_child) June 26, 2022

Oh look! And ENTIRE LAKE is a servant of satan! Who knew? — Harry Lee (@johnnyjoe1083) June 26, 2022

One tweeter, named Ryan, whose Twitter account seems only to post snarky replies, had this to say.

Lake Superior wasn’t about to sit back – float back – and let someone tell them to know their place, and the response was a surprisingly effective burn for a body of water.

To begin, water is one of the most politicized resources in the world. I, sir, am water. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Secondly, if you need to unfollow an account because 1 in every 432 tweets from a satirical geographic Twitter account is political instead of fun, you need to work on your fragility. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Thirdly, a large portion of life is not about being fun. A lot of life is about standing up for the rights of others, especially in the face of historical imbalances that have historically favorited CIS white males while leaving others greatly disadvantaged. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Ryan wasn’t happy.

Everybody else was.

Love the fact that Lake Superior is making Michigan proud. pic.twitter.com/ngASFbe27t — S.B. (@bartgirl24) June 26, 2022

Imagine getting murdered by a lake. https://t.co/hUVPvayxGD — meguin meow (@meguin) June 26, 2022

Lake Superior for the win. — SpeechieTeachieNY (@SpeechTeachNY) June 26, 2022

As a smaller body of mostly water, this right here from @LakeSuperior is some content worth amplifying. https://t.co/xEm2dZ6Tix pic.twitter.com/3U4RjcnSF0 — Michael Koperwas (@mkoper) June 28, 2022

Lake Superior enters the chat. https://t.co/wVBdcy7CPz — Beverly Jenkins (@authorMsBev) June 26, 2022

And finally –

It holds 10% of the world’s surface fresh water, but even that isn’t enough to soothe this burn. https://t.co/R11GlXeXwa — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) June 28, 2022

Source Lake Superior Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab