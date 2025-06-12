Stephen Miller’s misinformation about California earned him the savage nickname ‘Voldemort’ from Gavin Newsom’s office – 15 favourite reactions

US US politics

Things were a lot quieter on the streets of downtown Los Angeles last night, although protests against ICE immigration raids are likely to continue outside of curfew hours.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, remains clear on where to place a large part of the blame for the civil unrest.

Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. By turning the military against American citizens, he is threatening the very core of our democracy. I’m asking the court to immediately block these unlawful actions. https://t.co/WN11SGXrld pic.twitter.com/rh1okkamhN — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2025

Trump loyalist and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, Stephen Miller, who is responsible for much of Trump’s immigration policy, weighed in with this nugget of misinformation.

People were unimpressed by his naked attempt to fan the flames, and they weren’t shy of letting him know.

Stephen Miller’s reckless fearmongering about California’s sanctuary policies ignores the data showing no significant crime increase and peddles a xenophobic fantasy to justify his draconian deportation agenda. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) June 11, 2025

Dear Bald Vampire, “Sanctuary” doesn’t mean safe haven for criminals, it means cops don’t double as border patrol. You commit a real crime in California? You get locked up like anyone else. You don’t get a “Get Out of Jail Free” card just ‘cause you weren’t born here. Serious… — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) June 11, 2025

You and your lies. Yes, they don’t necessarily turn all over, but they also don’t let EVERY criminal back into the community. So sick of the MAGA loud mouths. — Just Your Average Bob (@calcandle) June 11, 2025

But the best response came from Gavin Newsom’s own press office, where they served up the Burn of the Day.

Yes, we seek sanctuary from your stupidity. https://t.co/ejpFx2bhrA p.s. Voldemort, you should know the state has coordinated 10,588+ times with ICE to remove dangerous criminals from the state since Governor Newsom took office https://t.co/94Zyl2xBoT https://t.co/IJbsw8ow06 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 11, 2025

It’s such a great own, we had to check whether it was a parody account.

BREAKING: Governor Newsom's team is officially over the Trump administration's B.S. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/yHnZKTJpDT — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 11, 2025

He called him Voldemort. pic.twitter.com/YSQuWrHGbU — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) June 11, 2025

This is exactly the pushback needed when the White House tries to weaponize troops for political gain. — Eva ✨ (@evahugsyou) June 11, 2025

Governor Newsom's team need a raise because this response is fire pic.twitter.com/1QsbZtYIbK — Henry Djoutsa Supports (@D_jeneration) June 11, 2025

Stephen Miller is the boy who cried wolf. Invasion, invasion! Insurrection, insurrection! When none is actually happening. — Lincs (@x_facts_matter) June 11, 2025

I’ll support @GavinNewsom in any political project he chooses to pursue just because of the Voldemort part. pic.twitter.com/8kut2c3Lby — Luis Hernández. (@LJHernandez29) June 11, 2025

Hahaha I love it! More of this please! — Mudpuppy on chan (@mudpuppy_16) June 11, 2025

A playbook for other governors and elected officials. I want him to start a movement maybe in cooperation with Indivisible. https://t.co/yclDPXYwha — Nancy Martin (@NancyKellyMart1) June 11, 2025

Finally, some balls growing in the US https://t.co/svJwhQYr0I — What ever (@Whateve18225777) June 11, 2025

Newsom’s social media team owning Trump’s mob is a joy to behold. https://t.co/ueFfNfmIPd — Jeff Polley (@XMPieman) June 11, 2025

If you enjoy humor and despise fascism, I highly recommend this account. LOLOLOL https://t.co/kGflpUnnZq — Candie ⚾️ (@ItsJustCandie) June 11, 2025

Whoever the staffer is writing this they deserve a raise! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) June 11, 2025

If the shoe fits… https://t.co/0aVUlmXBlT — Kim Criswell (@KimDCriswell) June 11, 2025

Ok this made me laugh — D ☔️ (@guv360) June 11, 2025

Governor’s social media team pic.twitter.com/us1SIzjMQD — Erick Boe (@ErickBoe) June 11, 2025

In case you were wondering whether that was their only comment on Miller, it wasn't. This one didn't sit on the fence, either.

The Governor’s position is that Stephen Miller has no peer when it comes to creating bullshit, straw men arguments. https://t.co/RcpNXJDZzd — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 10, 2025

Shots fired.

