Stephen Miller’s misinformation about California earned him the savage nickname ‘Voldemort’ from Gavin Newsom’s office – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2025

Things were a lot quieter on the streets of downtown Los Angeles last night, although protests against ICE immigration raids are likely to continue outside of curfew hours.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, remains clear on where to place a large part of the blame for the civil unrest.

Trump loyalist and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, Stephen Miller, who is responsible for much of Trump’s immigration policy, weighed in with this nugget of misinformation.

California is a Sanctuary State. That means every criminal alien arrested by local police is, by order of the state, set free back into the community instead of being handed over to ICE.

People were unimpressed by his naked attempt to fan the flames, and they weren’t shy of letting him know.

But the best response came from Gavin Newsom’s own press office, where they served up the Burn of the Day.

It’s such a great own, we had to check whether it was a parody account.

In case you were wondering whether that was their only comment on Miller, it wasn't. This one didn't sit on the fence, either.

Shots fired.

