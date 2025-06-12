This Times writer complained they don’t earn enough to save on a six-figure salary and basically the entire internet responded as one

Life entitled Rich people

To the Times now, where one particular writer has been complaining that they don’t earn enough to save any money despite being on a six-figure salary (£120k, since you ask).

Not only that, their husband earns £95k and yet they still don’t rake in enough to put some aside each monty (total monthly income: £215k).

The heartbreaking tale was shared by @bugsandfishes over on Twitter who said: ‘Already getting my money’s worth from that Times subscription ‘

And it didn’t end there.

And while it would be obviously incorrect to suggest the entire internet responded as one, most of it did. They really did.

Just to emphasise, the person quoted (the one who can’t save on joint earnings of over £200,000) is an ACCOUNTANT. https://t.co/dGBJg7G7xR — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) June 11, 2025

Though I don’t think they’re getting their money’s worth…good grief what are they spending it on?!? — Aut Faciam (@OrMakeOne) June 10, 2025

The piece is v short on numbers but it seems to be a predictable “we’re living luxuriously juuuust within our means then oh no the cost of living went up”. — Laura Lupin (@bugsandfishes) June 10, 2025

Must be snorting cocaine off strippers, in the backs of private jets, while immersed in baths of caviar. — Climate Warrior #ClimateJustice️‍⚧️️‍ (@ClimateWarrior7) June 11, 2025

Could live comfortably on that no problem.

For an accountant maybe want to look at those outgoings — Mr A ️ (@jjanderson79) June 11, 2025

Does “survive” mean dining at an expensive restaurant twice a week instead of three times? — Claire Harris (@eclair_voyance) June 11, 2025

