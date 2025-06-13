A Maga politician said they only fly the American flag in the US and of all the many comebacks Gavin Newsom’s AA+ response said it best

US donald trump Gavin newsom takedowns

The Mexican flag has become a familiar site in protests against Donald Trump’s immigration policy currently taking place not just in Los Angeles but across the US right now.

And it turns out there’s nothing more likely to get a Maga’s goat than seeing anything other than the good ol’ Stars and Stripes run up a flagpole.

And when we say ‘get a Maga’s goat’ we mean specifically Republican congressman and one-time champion wrestler (it says here) Jim Jordan.

We fly the American flag in America. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 9, 2025

And it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks …

Go ahead, tell all the Irish, Italian, and Greek neighborhoods to take down their flags. Let me know how that goes. — Kay F*CK PUTIN (@katelykeanon) June 9, 2025

So why does maga constantly fly trump flags ? — Ryan (@yesiamreal38) June 9, 2025

First amendment… I’ll fly whatever flag I want, BITCH. https://t.co/CWeGxLxAGV — Trinh nguyen (@Trinhnguyen3452) June 9, 2025

Almost all sitting members of the United States Congress have Israel flags on display. Comment on that @Jim_Jordan, I dare you. — Winston (@Scottobix) June 9, 2025

… but it was surely California governor and pretty much everyone’s hero right now Gavin Newsom who said it best.

Boom!



To conclude …

everyone is getting tired of you losers — Thee Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop) June 9, 2025

Source @GavinNewsom