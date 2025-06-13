US donald trump Gavin newsom takedowns

A Maga politician said they only fly the American flag in the US and of all the many comebacks Gavin Newsom’s AA+ response said it best

John Plunkett. Updated June 13th, 2025

The Mexican flag has become a familiar site in protests against Donald Trump’s immigration policy currently taking place not just in Los Angeles but across the US right now.

And it turns out there’s nothing more likely to get a Maga’s goat than seeing anything other than the good ol’ Stars and Stripes run up a flagpole.

And when we say ‘get a Maga’s goat’ we mean specifically Republican congressman and one-time champion wrestler (it says here) Jim Jordan.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks …

… but it was surely California governor and pretty much everyone’s hero right now Gavin Newsom who said it best.

Boom!

a

To conclude …

READ MORE

Pete Hegseth mocked the military of America’s allies and it totally blew up in his face – 17 totally on-point responses

Source @GavinNewsom