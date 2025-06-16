16 times the background was where the real photo action was going on

Pics photographs

In most photos, the eye is drawn to the intended subject matter, whether it’s a landmark, a cringeworthy selfie or a perfectly timed capture of your mate falling into a bin. In these 16 photos, however, something in the background is quite the scene stealer.

1. The photobombing hippo



2. Slash lurking behind the unsuspecting Slash fan



3. The people in the background who look like the future selves of the people in the foreground



4. The comedy crotch-grab



5. The hair that looks like Chewbacca



6. The fainting bridesmaid



7. Photobombing police officers



8. Found Wally



9. A shitting dog



10. Inappropriate graffiti



11. The stuntwoman on the stairs



12. A faceplanting athlete



13. The unfolding playground disaster



14. A kid with an itchy bum



15. Phone obsessives



16. A crime in progress



And probably the best photobomb of all time …



Your move, Camilla.

