Nigel Farage popped into Britain’s first Reform UK pub for a pint of ‘Remainer Tears’ – 12 intoxicating takedowns

Last month the first Reform UK pub was opened in Blackpool so of course it was just a matter of time before Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, popped in with a camera crew to flaunt his ‘man of the people’ schtick to his loyal supporters.

We doubt that The Talbot would be a natural home for Farage, given that it’s been widely reported that his actual tipple of choice is expensive red wine, but he certainly pretended to be having a great time as he gamely quaffed a pint of ‘Remainer Tears’.

Here’s his post.

I went to the first Reform UK pub and had a pint of Remainer tears. pic.twitter.com/eGRZ7dHS14 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 12, 2025

People had thoughts. Of course they did.

1.

Interesting that the most devoted patriots never quite seem to master the English language. pic.twitter.com/70GKtsvBaz — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 13, 2025

2.

Funny because the landlord said if he had known the truth and therefore not listened to you he would probably voted Remain — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 12, 2025

3.

Not a cult though. — Sarah Cholwill (@SarahCholwill) June 13, 2025

4.

Did you arrive in your chauffeur driven car? — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) June 13, 2025

5.

Looks like a shithole. Nice of Farage to turn up with his close protection team, pose with a pint, pretend to pull a pint and then head back to Mayfair for a Chateau Lafitte Rothschild or two. — Aktuelle Kamera (@MBxfav) June 13, 2025

6.

So nobody told @Nigel_Farage that the landlord regrets voting for the Brexit grift and is now having to apply for a visa to move to Spain? “If they’d explained everything about Brexit, I’d probably have voted Remain!” Oh dear…. pic.twitter.com/vIfziXNoUp — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) June 14, 2025

7.

Should have opted for the guest ale, “Empty Soundbites” – it’s right up your street. — Charles Post Office Post Office Post Office (@tangfastical) June 13, 2025

8.

Anywhere but Clacton Tour (cont) https://t.co/KGi4XwYngA — AntonyD (@hereandnow2017) June 13, 2025

9.

A “remainer tears” joke in 2025 https://t.co/0cGsCccQxA — Tom (@TomHulme79) June 12, 2025

10.

Brexit has caused untold levels of damage to the UK.. And then we have this fucking idiot. https://t.co/k7UEvUaW4V — Luke Booth (@LukeBooth90) June 13, 2025

11.

The diversity in this pub is quite something https://t.co/PE4fx6XoaK — Paul Goodman (@MrPauloGoodman) June 12, 2025

12.

Holy fuck that place reeks of "my ex won't let me see the kids" https://t.co/HepHKK1rWk — Chris (@GamingAnarchist) June 13, 2025

The Ant Hill Mob had an analogy.

This is like Liz Truss popping into the Economy inn for a quick pint of Financial Collapse https://t.co/VG7z31BnhW — The Ant Hill Mob (@Tomanthillmob) June 12, 2025

She would absolutely do that and not see the irony.

