Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage popped into Britain’s first Reform UK pub for a pint of ‘Remainer Tears’ – 12 intoxicating takedowns

David Harris. Updated June 16th, 2025

Last month the first Reform UK pub was opened in Blackpool so of course it was just a matter of time before Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, popped in with a camera crew to flaunt his ‘man of the people’ schtick to his loyal supporters.

We doubt that The Talbot would be a natural home for Farage, given that it’s been widely reported that his actual tipple of choice is expensive red wine, but he certainly pretended to be having a great time as he gamely quaffed a pint of ‘Remainer Tears’.

Here’s his post.

People had thoughts. Of course they did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The Ant Hill Mob had an analogy.

She would absolutely do that and not see the irony.

READ MORE

The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Image Screengrab