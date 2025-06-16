Politics nigel farage Reform UK
Nigel Farage popped into Britain’s first Reform UK pub for a pint of ‘Remainer Tears’ – 12 intoxicating takedowns
Last month the first Reform UK pub was opened in Blackpool so of course it was just a matter of time before Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, popped in with a camera crew to flaunt his ‘man of the people’ schtick to his loyal supporters.
We doubt that The Talbot would be a natural home for Farage, given that it’s been widely reported that his actual tipple of choice is expensive red wine, but he certainly pretended to be having a great time as he gamely quaffed a pint of ‘Remainer Tears’.
Here’s his post.
I went to the first Reform UK pub and had a pint of Remainer tears. pic.twitter.com/eGRZ7dHS14
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 12, 2025
People had thoughts. Of course they did.
1.
Interesting that the most devoted patriots never quite seem to master the English language. pic.twitter.com/70GKtsvBaz
— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 13, 2025
2.
Funny because the landlord said if he had known the truth and therefore not listened to you he would probably voted Remain
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 12, 2025
3.
Not a cult though.
— Sarah Cholwill (@SarahCholwill) June 13, 2025
4.
Did you arrive in your chauffeur driven car?
— Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) June 13, 2025
5.
Looks like a shithole.
Nice of Farage to turn up with his close protection team, pose with a pint, pretend to pull a pint and then head back to Mayfair for a Chateau Lafitte Rothschild or two.
— Aktuelle Kamera (@MBxfav) June 13, 2025
6.
So nobody told @Nigel_Farage that the landlord regrets voting for the Brexit grift and is now having to apply for a visa to move to Spain?
“If they’d explained everything about Brexit, I’d probably have voted Remain!”
Oh dear…. pic.twitter.com/vIfziXNoUp
— Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) June 14, 2025
7.
Should have opted for the guest ale, “Empty Soundbites” – it’s right up your street.
— Charles Post Office Post Office Post Office (@tangfastical) June 13, 2025
8.
Anywhere but Clacton Tour (cont) https://t.co/KGi4XwYngA
— AntonyD (@hereandnow2017) June 13, 2025
9.
A “remainer tears” joke in 2025 https://t.co/0cGsCccQxA
— Tom (@TomHulme79) June 12, 2025
10.
Brexit has caused untold levels of damage to the UK..
And then we have this fucking idiot. https://t.co/k7UEvUaW4V
— Luke Booth (@LukeBooth90) June 13, 2025
11.
The diversity in this pub is quite something https://t.co/PE4fx6XoaK
— Paul Goodman (@MrPauloGoodman) June 12, 2025
12.
Holy fuck that place reeks of "my ex won't let me see the kids" https://t.co/HepHKK1rWk
— Chris (@GamingAnarchist) June 13, 2025
The Ant Hill Mob had an analogy.
This is like Liz Truss popping into the Economy inn for a quick pint of Financial Collapse https://t.co/VG7z31BnhW
— The Ant Hill Mob (@Tomanthillmob) June 12, 2025
She would absolutely do that and not see the irony.
