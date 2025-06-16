Science climate change donald trump

Trump said climate change is rubbish because it didn’t rain on his parade and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2025

Just about the only upside of Donald Trump’s comically underwhelming $45m birthday military parade was that it didn’t rain.

As if those pictures of a chronically bored president weren’t humiliating enough, imagine if he’d had to do it while someone held a brolly over the top of him.

And it was the weather that was clearly preying on Trump’s mind here as he suggested that the fact forecasters had got their predictions so wrong – at one point it was suggested the parade might have had to be cancelled – was proof that climate change is rubbish.

And that noise you can hear is the entirety of the internet – well, maybe not all of it but quite a few people – replying as one.

