Trump said climate change is rubbish because it didn’t rain on his parade and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Science climate change donald trump

Just about the only upside of Donald Trump’s comically underwhelming $45m birthday military parade was that it didn’t rain.

As if those pictures of a chronically bored president weren’t humiliating enough, imagine if he’d had to do it while someone held a brolly over the top of him.

And it was the weather that was clearly preying on Trump’s mind here as he suggested that the fact forecasters had got their predictions so wrong – at one point it was suggested the parade might have had to be cancelled – was proof that climate change is rubbish.

Trump suggests that the fact it didn’t rain on his military parade is a refutation of climate change pic.twitter.com/LCISfF4iWp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2025

And that noise you can hear is the entirety of the internet – well, maybe not all of it but quite a few people – replying as one.

1.

He still doesn’t know the difference between weather and climate. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) June 15, 2025

2.

Trump says no rain at his parade proves climate change is fake. Well then, by that logic, skipping breakfast means world hunger is solved. ️ — anill kumar (@anilkum28153268) June 16, 2025

3.

You can tell he’s pissed off no one came to his birthday bash. He’s trying to blame the weather man for MAGA not coming out to support him. — GraceLynn (@FullOfGraceUS) June 16, 2025

4.

His parade might not have gotten wet, but the planet’s future is drowning in his ignorance. — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) June 16, 2025

5.

He doesn’t understand how the forecast works pic.twitter.com/nhi8a3X3az — laughing at the lies (@DM5hatesyou) June 15, 2025

6.

Trump: *guts the National Weather Service*

Also Trump: what’s going on with the weather people? — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) June 15, 2025

7.