Trying to beat the sytem? Here are 22 times someone else managed it with style

Some people say that rules are there to be broken. Often, these people say this from the comfort of their prison cells, but not this bunch of rulebreakers. Every one of them has managed to ingeniously exploit a loophole to get their own way.

1. When the school bans shorts



2. When you’re not allowed to sell drinks



3. When you want movie night but dorms are single-sex only



4. When you need to keep covered while breastfeeding



5. When only dogs that can be carried are allowed on public transport



6. When you’re supposed to be writing as a Chinese immigrant



7. When food is banned from the lounge and computers are banned from the kitchen



8. When you’re not allowed seating on the pavement



9. When females are banned from the stadium



10. When you’re forced to write home from camp



11. When formalwear is compulsory but you’re allowed an overcoat



