Donald Trump said western leaders were wrong to kick Putin out of the G8 and was schooled all the way to the moon and back

Donald Trump appeared to spend most of the G7 meeting in Canada bemoaning the fact that Vladimir Putin wasn’t around, the Russian president summarily booted out of the (then) G8 after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump constantly going on about it, presumably because he’s not used to visiting foreign countries without at least one dictator being present.

And Trump of course blamed everyone but himself for the state Ukraine finds itself in now, and blamed former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for ejecting Putin.

Trump with Mark Carney: “The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in, and I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in.” pic.twitter.com/RZHnmHtgfp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

And these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

Your daddy Vladdy was thrown out for annexing Crimea, you traitorous orange dumbfuck. https://t.co/USyxtit1Iy — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2025

2.

russia was kicked out of the G8 for starting this war. Facts matter. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) June 16, 2025

3.

PUTIN WAS KICKED OUT OF G8 in 2014 WHEN HE ANNEXED CRIMEA. TRUDEAU WAS ELECTED IN 2015. THANK YOU FOR THE ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. pic.twitter.com/I7zhmGU6q3 — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 16, 2025

4.

Who needs Putin at the G7 when you have Trump? https://t.co/kE1JDtz4Yr — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) June 16, 2025

5.

Putin invaded Crimea while Russia was in the G8. Trump thinks letting him sit at the big kid table stops wars? Please. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) June 16, 2025

6.

Trump: “Putin speaks to me, he doesn’t speak to anybody else.

Because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8.” The look on PM Carney’s face says it all.

pic.twitter.com/2wmULBfjua — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 16, 2025

7.

Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 for annexing Crimea, a clear violation of international law, yet Trump continues to pander to Putin like a lapdog, prioritizing his own ego and misguided loyalty over the interests of the free world. — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) June 16, 2025

8.

Trump works for Putin. He really does. https://t.co/A9EIszAXlT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 16, 2025

9.