Donald Trump said western leaders were wrong to kick Putin out of the G8 and was schooled all the way to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2025

Donald Trump appeared to spend most of the G7 meeting in Canada bemoaning the fact that Vladimir Putin wasn’t around, the Russian president summarily booted out of the (then) G8 after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump constantly going on about it, presumably because he’s not used to visiting foreign countries without at least one dictator being present.

And Trump of course blamed everyone but himself for the state Ukraine finds itself in now, and blamed former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for ejecting Putin.

And these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

