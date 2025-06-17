Science anti-vaxxers takedowns

This Maga anti-vaxxer’s comeback wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was and were schooled into another dimension

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2025

We don’t know much about this Tim Cramer other than he is very pro-Donald Trump and exceptionally anti-vaxxer.

We know the first bit because he says on Twitter his pronouns are 45/47 (see what they did there?)

And we know the second bit after he furiously complained that he wasn’t allowed to see the newest member of their family without being vaccinated.

It prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, from people telling him to get a life (and very probably save others in the process).

To which they replied that there’s really no need to get vaccinated against whooping cough because it’s so very rare in the US these days.

Except it wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was and it blew up spectacularly in their face. And it was surely this person who said it best.

Boom.

Robert F Kennedy Jr will be proud.

Source @stealthygeek