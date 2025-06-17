This Maga anti-vaxxer’s comeback wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was and were schooled into another dimension

Science anti-vaxxers takedowns

We don’t know much about this Tim Cramer other than he is very pro-Donald Trump and exceptionally anti-vaxxer.

We know the first bit because he says on Twitter his pronouns are 45/47 (see what they did there?)

And we know the second bit after he furiously complained that he wasn’t allowed to see the newest member of their family without being vaccinated.

I just learned my wife and I are never going to be allowed to see our new born granddaughter without taking a Whooping Cough vaccine booster. WHAT THE FUCK HAVE THESE PEOPLE DONE TO OUR KIDS. Yes. My wife is destroyed.

– — Tim Cramer (@CramerSez) June 13, 2025

It prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, from people telling him to get a life (and very probably save others in the process).

You and your wife are selfish arsewholes.

Have you ever SEEN a child with whooping cough?

Get the pertussis vaccine and grow the eff up. — ABKinSTL (@ABKinSTL) June 14, 2025

To which they replied that there’s really no need to get vaccinated against whooping cough because it’s so very rare in the US these days.

No. And you haven’t either. We don’t live in the third world. Only 10 kids die a year in the U.S. of Whooping Cough. Kids have a 20X higher chance of dying in a car wreck than from Pertussis. You’d rather afraid than educated. You’re the problem. — Tim Cramer (@CramerSez) June 14, 2025

Except it wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was and it blew up spectacularly in their face. And it was surely this person who said it best.

BECAUSE WE VACCINATE FOR IT, YOU FUCKING RADISH. https://t.co/kTOWctlnB5 — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 16, 2025

Boom.

They are so close to making the connection. So close. — Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) June 17, 2025

I don't know why you chose radish, but I'm down with it. — Tim Spalding (@librarythingtim) June 17, 2025

Robert F Kennedy Jr will be proud.

Source @stealthygeek