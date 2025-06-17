US donald trump g7 mark carney

Mark Carney hilariously shut down Donald Trump and it was an epic power move made even funnier by his simmering fury

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2025

To the G7 summit now where Donald Trump was busy being just as impressive and statesmanlike as you’d expect among his fellow world leaders.

That is to say dropping the new trade deal he’d just signed with the UK and relentlessly whining about why Vladimir Putin wasn’t invited.

But out favourite moment might be when Canadian premier Mark Carney – the immovable force against Trump’s insistence that his country should somehow become America’s 51st state – fabulously cut Trump short as he was taking questions from the press.

Well, they’ve got a busy agenda right and there’s only so long anyone can be expected to listen to Trump’s nonsense.

It was an epic power move made so much better by Trump’s patent simmering fury.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

