Mark Carney hilariously shut down Donald Trump and it was an epic power move made even funnier by his simmering fury

US donald trump g7 mark carney

To the G7 summit now where Donald Trump was busy being just as impressive and statesmanlike as you’d expect among his fellow world leaders.

That is to say dropping the new trade deal he’d just signed with the UK and relentlessly whining about why Vladimir Putin wasn’t invited.

But out favourite moment might be when Canadian premier Mark Carney – the immovable force against Trump’s insistence that his country should somehow become America’s 51st state – fabulously cut Trump short as he was taking questions from the press.

Well, they’ve got a busy agenda right and there’s only so long anyone can be expected to listen to Trump’s nonsense.

It was an epic power move made so much better by Trump’s patent simmering fury.

“Let me exercise my role as G7 chair” — Carney steps in to stop Trump from taking more questions pic.twitter.com/rZYVjjWdhC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

They’re having none of the Trump circus where the media points a camera at him and let’s him blather on like an imbecile. They’re smart. They have work to do. https://t.co/4pQS5O4F0z — Bruce Crossing (@MiMagaWatch) June 16, 2025

Honestly, I think this is why he came back early. https://t.co/fGEJfYmAtg — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 17, 2025

Carney has to shut him up like he’s a hangry fucking toddler an hour early for snack time. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2025

“Let me exercise my role as adult in the room.” -Carney — Ryan @ FamilyMan.AI (@FamilyManAI) June 16, 2025

