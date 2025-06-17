‘What is the worst midlife crisis you have seen?’ – 24 people who went a bit doolally when they reached the far side of 40

Life middle age r/AskUK

There’s something about reaching the crest of the hill of life that makes you feel very reflective. Suddenly it feels like the end is, if not exactly in sight, then a lot nearer than previously. For some, this means a deeper appreciation of that they already have, and for others, it means going a bit weird and doing something drastic.

User 20127010603170562316 posed this question on the AskUK subreddit:

What is the worst “mid-life crisis” you have seen? My 48-year-old ex-mate got a woman he met on TikTok, who is younger than his daughter, pregnant. He proposed to her, although she’s technically still married. Not the only red flags. He has also blocked all of his friends (some of them 20+ years) on everything.

Red flags indeed! Lots of people chimed in with what can only be described as cautionary tales for the younger generations.

1.

‘I started exercising for hours and then paid thousands to be in pain and hear ‘You are an Ironman’. Then I told everyone I met, including you.’

–Voodoopulse

2.

‘My best friend started jogging, my cousin divorced his wife and abandoned his kids, I quit my job and started studying. So many ways to deal with being middle aged, but do what makes you happy I guess.’

–PhDinDildos_Fedoras

3.

‘My stepmum used to be a really interesting (if slightly snobbish) person who had a cool job, hobbies, things to say, etc. Her mid-life crisis was reinventing herself as a housing renovation influencer, and now her brain is broken and she can’t hold a conversation that doesn’t turn into a content opportunity.’

–plant-strong

4.

‘Mine was I bought and arcade machine. Then realised that my 45 year-old old back can’t support me for longer than 10 mins without it being an agonising experience.’

–Optimal_Collection77

5.

‘I got an allotment.’

–Icy_Interest4070

6.

‘I used to work for a motorcycle dealership. So many 40-year-old blokes putting deposits down on superbikes then coming back a week later to cancel after their wives found out.’

–terahurts

7.

‘My friend bought a Harley Davidson shudder.’

–rynchenzo

8.

‘I meet a fair few women in the horse world whose mid-life crisis is to buy a horse and fulfil their childhood dream. Really sweet, and better than all these middle aged guys having to relive raising babies again.’

–Zabkian

9.

‘Friend of mine kicked out her very nice charming husband – totally unreasonably if you ask him. He doesn’t tell anyone about the tens of thousands racked up in gambling debt. The cocaine didn’t help. She dyed her hair pink and acquired six cats, at least one of whom seems to puke each night, but she thinks it’s an improvement.’

–DameKumquat

10.

‘My mum had a mid life crisis. It involved going to lots of gigs of young trendy emerging bands and dressing very trendily. My friend who is very into music was very impressed at some of the bands she went to see.’

–Lazy_Age_9466

11.

‘Wow all these stories makes me feel not so bad building a PC, constantly tinkering with it and the OS. Guess the mrs know where I am.’

–SigmaStun

12.

‘This thread is making me feel a lot better about buying stupidly expensive running shoes.’

–Necessary-Walrus5333